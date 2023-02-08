Chrissy Teigen Partners with Cord Blood Registry®

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TRUMBULL, Conn., Feb. 8, 2023

Educational campaign will highlight why parents should Bank on CBR™

TRUMBULL, Conn., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CooperSurgical®, a global leader in fertility and women's health, announced Chrissy Teigen, mom, New York Timesbest-selling cookbook author, television host and entrepreneur, has partnered with Cord Blood Registry® (CBR®) on an educational campaign focused on the benefits of banking newborn stem cells from cord blood and cord tissue, which is launching today.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9138651-bank-on-cbr/

"As part of my pregnancy, I learned banking my baby's newborn stem cells gives us access to current treatments and future clinical therapies, if my child ever needs them. We knew this was something we wanted to do – as a mom, I want to make sure our children have every possible option available to them," stated Ms. Teigen. "I was confident in partnering with CBR, as they are the #1 choice for parents and the most recommended cord blood preservation company by OB/GYNs."

This new, multichannel direct-to-consumer campaign, featuring Ms. Teigen will include content across digital and social media as well as national and regional earned media. The campaign will also highlight the real-life impact banked newborn stem cells from cord blood and cord tissue has had on patient lives and physician practices.

These powerful cells have the natural ability to turn into other types of important cells. Emerging research in regenerative medicine is examining the ability of newborn stem cells to also help repair and regenerate damaged cells with healthy ones. In fact, 85% of the cord blood released for families was with the intention to be used for regenerative medicine purposes.

"When we were identifying campaign partners, Ms. Teigen was the obvious choice. Her openness about successes and challenges spanning her business and personal life is relatable to expectant parents across the United States," stated Holly Sheffield, President, CooperSurgical. "CBR is the largest newborn stem cell preservation company in the world, helping parents store newborn stem cells from cord blood and cord tissue for their children. We are excited to educate more parents about the possibilities that storing newborn stem cells could have for their family's future."

To learn more about CBR and the campaign featuring Ms. Teigen, please visit www.cordblood.com/chrissy.

About CBR by CooperSurgical
Cord Blood Registry® (CBR®) is the largest family newborn stem cell preservation company in the world, helping parents store stem cells from cord blood and cord tissue for their children. Founded in 1994, CBR is the #1 choice for parents and most recommended by OB/GYNs for newborn stem cell preservation. The company has released over 700 samples intended for use in transplant medicine and regulated investigational regenerative medicine applications. CBR is here to help expand the possibilities of what newborn stem cell therapies can do for families and give parents the confidence to Bank on CBRÔ. More information can be found at www.cordblood.com.

About CooperSurgical
CooperSurgical is a leading fertility and women's healthcare company dedicated to putting time on the side of women, babies, and families at the healthcare moments that matter most in life. CooperSurgical is at the forefront of delivering innovative assisted reproductive technology and genomic solutions that enhance the work of ART professionals to the benefit of families. We currently offer over 600 clinically relevant medical devices to women's healthcare providers, including testing and treatment options.

CooperSurgical is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CooperCompanies (NYSE: COO). CooperSurgical, headquartered in Trumbull, CT, produces and markets a wide array of products and services for use by women's health care clinicians. More information can be found at www.coopersurgical.com.

About CooperCompanies
CooperCompanies ("Cooper") is a global medical device company publicly traded on the NYSE (

NYSE:COO, Financial). Cooper operates through two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision brings a refreshing perspective on vision care with a commitment to developing a wide range of high-quality products for contact lens wearers and providing focused practitioner support. CooperSurgical is committed to advancing the health of women, babies and families with its diversified portfolio of products and services focusing on medical devices and fertility & genomics. Headquartered in San Ramon, CA, Cooper has a workforce of more than 14,000 with products sold in over 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com.

Contact:
CooperSurgical
EvolveMKD
[email protected]

Chrissy1_1675365429686-HR.jpg
CBR_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CL04541&sd=2023-02-08 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chrissy-teigen-partners-with-cord-blood-registry-301741244.html

SOURCE CooperSurgical®

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL04541&Transmission_Id=202302080902PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL04541&DateId=20230208
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.