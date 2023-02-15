Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased PLDT Inc. (“PLDT” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PHI) securities between January 1, 2019 and December 19, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). PLDT investors have until April 7, 2023 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On December 16, 2022, PLDT announced that it had overrun its budget by PHP 48 billion (equivalent to $866 million) for broadband and data projects over the past four years. The Company stated that it was “undertaking a management reorganization process and has initiated improvements on its processes and systems to address weakness that allowed such budget overruns to occur.” In response, the Philippines Securities and Exchange Commission has launched an inquiry amid questions over the Company’s corporate governance and fiscal control.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $6.35, or 23.7%, to close at $20.46 per share on December 19, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) there were capital spending budget overruns; (2) Defendants failed to address weaknesses that allowed such budget overruns; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased PLDT securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

