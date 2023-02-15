Attendees at this year’s Chicago Auto Show will have the opportunity to experience electric vehicles (EVs) firsthand at the Chicago Drives Electric Track powered by ComEd. The ComEd-sponsored test track will feature EVs from BMW Cadillac, Chevrolet, Nissan and Volkswagen to give drivers who are considering an EV the chance to ride in one and help aid their decision to make the switch.

“As part of our commitment to creating a cleaner and brighter future for every community in northern Illinois, ComEd is working to help customers transition to clean transportation that will lower emissions and improve air quality in our communities,” said+Melissa+Washington%2C+chief+customer+officer+at+ComEd.“Making the switch to an EV can be a difficult decision, which is why ComEd offers a variety of resources to help make the process of switching as easy as possible. From the EV Track at the Chicago Auto Show to ComEd’s EV Toolkit, we are here to help our customers navigate their EV journey.”

The+Chicago+Drives+Electric+Track will offer rides in a variety of EVs, driven by product specialists, on the 1/3-mile-indoor loop. This experience is included as part of general admission to the Chicago+Auto+Show, and the track will be open for the entire show, from Feb. 11 - 20.

ComEd+2030, the company’s recently announced vision for an equitable transition to a cleaner energy future, sets a 2030 target of ComEd being able to support up to 1.8 million EVs on the road in northern Illinois. Navigating the new electric vehicle market can be intimidating, and ComEd is committed to helping its customers learn about their options in switching from fossil-fuel powered vehicles to EVs to support this transportation transition.

In addition to providing customers the opportunity to test these vehicles firsthand, ComEd has created a one-stop-shop for those considering an EV purchase. The ComEd EV+Toolkit offers a variety of interactive features for individuals and organizations considering EVs as well as those who have already bought an EV. Customers can use the EV Toolkit to:

Calculate Fuel Cost Savings – get a real-time look at your potential fuel cost savings from switching from a gas or diesel vehicle to an EV by plugging in data on your miles driven, current gas prices and more.

get a real-time look at your potential fuel cost savings from switching from a gas or diesel vehicle to an EV by plugging in data on your miles driven, current gas prices and more. Review Vehicles and Chargers – peruse a list of EV brands and models available for purchase, and if you have the option to install in-home charging, choose a charger that meets your needs.

– peruse a list of EV brands and models available for purchase, and if you have the option to install in-home charging, choose a charger that meets your needs. Search Incentives – review a list of available state rebates and federal tax credits, and how to qualify for incentives before you buy.

review a list of available state rebates and federal tax credits, and how to qualify for incentives before you buy. New EV Owner – find out about service rate options to maximize savings based on the time you charge, and register your EV with ComEd to help ensure your home is EV ready.

– find out about service rate options to maximize savings based on the time you charge, and register your EV with ComEd to help ensure your home is EV ready. Public Charging Locator – search a map of over 500 public charging stations in the area, and where to charge for free, according to your zip code.

– search a map of over 500 public charging stations in the area, and where to charge for free, according to your zip code. Fleet Electrification Tips – explore ComEd’s roadmap to fleet electrification, covering everything from vehicle classes to charging models and technology.

For those considering an EV, new zero-emissions vehicles provide a range of consumer savings and benefits. This includes significant savings, due to the efficiency of EV engines and their 100 percent use of electricity instead of gasoline. The savings are even higher when considering avoided operations and maintenance costs over the lifetime of the vehicle.

In addition to saving at the pump, electrifying transportation – including cars and public transit – can also create tangible environmental and health benefits for all communities and families across northern Illinois. In fact, EVs can reduce air pollutants in the areas that would benefit most: diverse and low-income communities. The American Lung Association estimates that conversion to EVs in Illinois could save a cumulative $3.2 billion by 2050.

Additionally, the City of Chicago’s Air Quality and Health Index reports the areas with the worst air quality and health indices are also neighborhoods where people of color make up a higher share of the population, and moreover, these communities are more likely to live close to industrial facilities and busy transit routes, where air pollutant emissions are higher.

Illinois is poised to increase EV adoption considerably in the years ahead, thanks to the passage of state and federal climate action. The Climate and Equitable Jobs Act law, passed in 2021, makes Illinois the first state in the Midwest to set a goal of achieving 100 percent clean energy by 2050. CEJA also sets a goal of adding 1 million EVs to Illinois roads by 2030.

For more information on EVs and to access the toolkit, visit www.comed.com%2FEV.

