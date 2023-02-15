CENTREVILLE, Va., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (: PSN) will present at Cowen’s 44th Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference. Carey Smith, chair, president, and chief executive officer, and Matt Ofilos, chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat question and answer session on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at approximately 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.



This presentation will be available live via webcast on the investor relations section of Parsons’ website (https://investors.parsons.com/). A replay of the webcast also will be available on the website for 30 days.

About Parsons

Parsons (: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber, space and missile defense, transportation, environmental remediation, urban development, and critical infrastructure solutions. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

