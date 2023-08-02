Parametrica Management Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

UNIT 5503, 55/F THE CENTER CENTRAL, K3 00000

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 46 stocks valued at a total of $49.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(8.14%), PFE(7.84%), and JD(7.09%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Parametrica Management Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 61,600 shares in NAS:JD, giving the stock a 7.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.31 during the quarter.

On 02/08/2023, JD.com Inc traded for a price of $55.77 per share and a market cap of $87.31Bil. The stock has returned -25.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JD.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 606.20, a price-book ratio of 2.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 8.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 89.09 and a price-sales ratio of 0.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 37,100 shares in NYSE:BABA, giving the stock a 6.7% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $78.84999999999999 during the quarter.

On 02/08/2023, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $104.515 per share and a market cap of $276.71Bil. The stock has returned -14.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 271.47, a price-book ratio of 2.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 19.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.13 and a price-sales ratio of 2.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.35, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Parametrica Management Ltd bought 60,385 shares of NYSE:PFE for a total holding of 74,599. The trade had a 6.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.94.

On 02/08/2023, Pfizer Inc traded for a price of $43.875 per share and a market cap of $246.28Bil. The stock has returned -12.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pfizer Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.01, a price-book ratio of 2.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.01 and a price-sales ratio of 2.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Parametrica Management Ltd reduced their investment in ARCA:XLI by 31,400 shares. The trade had a 5.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $94.84999999999999.

On 02/08/2023, Industrial Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $102.515 per share and a market cap of $14.44Bil. The stock has returned 3.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Industrial Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a price-book ratio of 4.52.

The guru sold out of their 127,114-share investment in NAS:HTZ. Previously, the stock had a 4.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $16.84 during the quarter.

On 02/08/2023, Hertz Global Holdings Inc traded for a price of $18.76 per share and a market cap of $6.26Bil. The stock has returned -5.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hertz Global Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-book ratio of 1.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.57 and a price-sales ratio of 0.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 3.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

