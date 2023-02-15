CHICAGO, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprout Social , an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social media management software, has been recognized by G2 ’s 2023 Best Software Awards.



This is the seventh consecutive year Sprout has received this recognition, which ranks the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from users. Sprout Social is featured across seven award categories including Best Software Products, Products for Enterprise, Products for Mid Market, Global Software Products and High Satisfaction Products.

“Successful businesses are integrating social media into every corner of their organizations for unparalleled access to their customers, business intelligence and mission-critical insights,” said Ryan Barretto, President of Sprout Social. “Sprout Social enables world-leading brands to capitalize on the full potential of social while also preparing them for what’s next, from advancements in AI to vital shifts in consumer behavior. We’re thrilled to see that reflected in these awards and our customer feedback.”

Over the past year, Sprout Social delivered integrations with TikTok and Instagram Reels, launched a more integrated employee advocacy solution , announced a global partnership with Salesforce that featured new integrations with Service Cloud and Tableau, and acquired Repustate , an innovative sentiment analysis and natural language processing company, for more advanced AI/ML capabilities.

“While G2 publishes the Best Software Awards each year, they’re really awards from customers,” said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. “Representing a vote of confidence from real software users, these awards also spotlight those that have risen to the top among thousands of companies. With 2 million+ verified software reviews, the most in a single destination, our marketplace features more than 145,000 products and services across 2,100 different categories. Congratulations to all those named, as buyers will continue to lean on these awards as a trusted source to inform their software decisions in the year ahead.”

With more than 2 million verified software reviews, the most in a single destination, G2 analyzed a combination of Satisfaction and Market Presence scores to create its Best Software Awards. Sprout Social earned its place on these lists because of customer feedback, including:

“Sprout allows us to provide fast assistance to our customers, plan and schedule upcoming social media posts, and make informed business decisions to increase organic social performance.”



“This platform is intuitive and extremely data-driven.”



“We are relying on it [Sprout Social] more and more to help us with listening and sentiment monitoring so we can be both proactive and reactive with brand promotion and protection.”



“The onboarding support was highly attentive and comprehensive, but the best part was how customized our experience has been. One of the reasons we chose to go with Sprout over the other companies we spoke to was this customized solution.”



“Sprout takes the complication and guesswork out of posting to social media. It allows me to do everything in one place, stay organized and see patterns on what content is performing the best and what times work best as well.”



“Competitive analysis, as well as reporting, is something that would be impossible to do without Sprout Social.”

Learn about G2’s methodology or read more reviews directly from Sprout users here .

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social offers deep social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care, commerce and advocacy solutions to more than 34,000 brands and agencies worldwide. Sprout’s unified platform integrates the power of social throughout every aspect of a business and enables social leaders at every level to extract valuable data and insights that drive their business forward. Headquartered in Chicago, Sprout operates across major social media networks and digital platforms, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Social Media Profiles:

www.twitter.com/SproutSocial

www.twitter.com/SproutSocialIR

www.facebook.com/SproutSocialInc

www.linkedin.com/company/sprout-social-inc-/

www.instagram.com/sproutsocial

Contact:

Media:

Kaitlyn Gronek

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (773) 904-9674

Investors:

Jason Rechel

Twitter: @SproutSocialIR

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (312) 528-9166