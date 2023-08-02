TRILLIUM ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 236 stocks valued at a total of $3.25Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.37%), MSFT(4.25%), and GOOGL(3.53%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TRILLIUM ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

TRILLIUM ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:GOOGL by 110,444 shares. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.03.

On 02/08/2023, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $100.92 per share and a market cap of $1,294.72Bil. The stock has returned -27.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-book ratio of 5.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.76 and a price-sales ratio of 4.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

TRILLIUM ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:FSLR by 74,893 shares. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $148.17.

On 02/08/2023, First Solar Inc traded for a price of $168.775 per share and a market cap of $17.99Bil. The stock has returned 141.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, First Solar Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 191.79, a price-book ratio of 3.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 34.57 and a price-sales ratio of 7.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 148,898 shares in NYSE:ALC, giving the stock a 0.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $63.79 during the quarter.

On 02/08/2023, Alcon Inc traded for a price of $75.89 per share and a market cap of $36.79Bil. The stock has returned -1.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alcon Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 65.99, a price-book ratio of 1.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 34.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.44 and a price-sales ratio of 4.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, TRILLIUM ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 134,675 shares of ARCA:DSI for a total holding of 195,076. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $71.65000000000001.

On 02/08/2023, iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund traded for a price of $78.33 per share and a market cap of $3.61Bil. The stock has returned -8.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a price-book ratio of 4.47.

TRILLIUM ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:NYT by 281,266 shares. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.59.

On 02/08/2023, New York Times Co traded for a price of $41.835 per share and a market cap of $6.92Bil. The stock has returned 3.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, New York Times Co has a price-earnings ratio of 40.62, a price-book ratio of 4.50, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.02 and a price-sales ratio of 3.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

