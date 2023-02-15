Riskified Expands in Japan, Wins New Customers DMM.com, giftee Inc. and More

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Riskified (NYSE: RSKD) a leader in eCommerce fraud and risk intelligence, has established an entity in Tokyo naming industry veteran Anthony Guercio as Country Manager. Bringing 20 years of enabling digital transformation in Japan and APAC, Guercio is leading Riskified’s efforts to help Japanese merchants automate fraud management and safely and profitably grow their online business.

The Japanese domestic eCommerce market is the fourth largest business-to-consumer market in the world at USD $177.5 billion (JP Morgan). Growth in the sector has attracted fraud, with a 43% rise year-over-year in damages attributed to stolen credit cards (Japan Consumer Credit Association). Riskified’s machine learning platform leverages a global merchant network to analyze and provide real-time decisioning for card-not-present transactions, lifting approval rates and increasing online revenues.

As an example of Riskified’s success in Japan, DMM.com, one of Japan’s largest entertainment portal sites with over 39.14 million members (as of February 2022), recently chose Riskified’s fraud prevention solution, Chargeback Guarantee, for complete protection against fraud and chargeback costs. DMM.com joins giftee Inc. and other prominent Japanese companies in relying on Riskified’s risk intelligence platform, giving them access to fraud prevention analytics and insights through a fully localized dashboard.

“We are excited to grow our presence in Japan and to be able to support more Japanese and global merchants in one of the most dynamic cross-border eCommerce markets in the world,” said Anthony Guercio, Riskified Japan Country Manager. “Riskified’s fraud detection and prevention platform, through our Chargeback Guarantee offering, has a superior ability to guarantee fraud decisions 100% while improving our clients’ topline and their customers’ experience. Our decision to establish an entity in Japan demonstrates our ongoing commitment to the region.”

Kicking off a year of activities in Japan, Riskified will be present at eCommerce Fair Tokyo 2023, taking place February 9 and 10 at Tokyo Big Sight. The Riskified Japan team will welcome customers, partners, media and anyone interested in reducing the impact of fraud on the eCommerce industry at their booth F10.

About Riskified

Riskified (

NYSE:RSKD, Financial) empowers businesses to grow eCommerce revenues and profit by mitigating risk. The world’s largest merchants and prestige brands partner with Riskified for guaranteed protection against chargebacks, to fight fraud and policy abuse at scale and to improve customer retention. Supported by the largest team of eCommerce risk analysts, data scientists and researchers, Riskified’s machine learning platform analyzes the individual behind each interaction to provide real-time decisions and robust identity-based insights. Learn more at+Riskified.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230208005618r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005618/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.