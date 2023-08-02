Empirical Financial Services, LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1420 5TH AVE SUITE 3150 Seattle, WA 98101

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 459 stocks valued at a total of $2.12Bil. The top holdings were VCSH(6.28%), VTIP(5.07%), and MTUM(4.37%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Empirical Financial Services, LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Empirical Financial Services, LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought 87,183 shares of BATS:MTUM for a total holding of 636,123. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $144.42.

On 02/08/2023, iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF traded for a price of $142.77 per share and a market cap of $11.91Bil. The stock has returned -13.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a price-book ratio of 3.75.

During the quarter, Empirical Financial Services, LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought 101,243 shares of ARCA:STIP for a total holding of 191,320. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.83.

On 02/08/2023, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $97.66500000000001 per share and a market cap of $13.05Bil. The stock has returned -0.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Empirical Financial Services, LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought 205,613 shares of ARCA:IEMG for a total holding of 1,315,295. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.98.

On 02/08/2023, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $49.76 per share and a market cap of $70.97Bil. The stock has returned -14.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a price-book ratio of 1.59.

During the quarter, Empirical Financial Services, LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought 80,672 shares of BATS:QUAL for a total holding of 452,488. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $113.06.

On 02/08/2023, iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF traded for a price of $124.56 per share and a market cap of $19.19Bil. The stock has returned -5.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a price-book ratio of 5.96.

During the quarter, Empirical Financial Services, LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought 96,558 shares of NAS:GOOG for a total holding of 215,525. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.44.

On 02/08/2023, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $101.375 per share and a market cap of $1,295.74Bil. The stock has returned -27.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-book ratio of 5.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.76 and a price-sales ratio of 4.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

