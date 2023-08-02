McKinley Carter Wealth Services, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 285 stocks valued at a total of $1.18Bil. The top holdings were VEA(7.21%), AGG(6.87%), and IWB(4.07%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were McKinley Carter Wealth Services, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, McKinley Carter Wealth Services, Inc. bought 75,808 shares of NAS:BND for a total holding of 197,142. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $71.14.

On 02/08/2023, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $73.26000000000001 per share and a market cap of $87.35Bil. The stock has returned -8.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, McKinley Carter Wealth Services, Inc. bought 50,270 shares of ARCA:AGG for a total holding of 834,208. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.08.

On 02/08/2023, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $98.98 per share and a market cap of $85.60Bil. The stock has returned -8.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services, Inc. reduced their investment in BATS:QUAL by 41,900 shares. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $113.06.

On 02/08/2023, iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF traded for a price of $124.56 per share and a market cap of $19.19Bil. The stock has returned -5.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a price-book ratio of 5.96.

The guru established a new position worth 96,570 shares in ARCA:SPHQ, giving the stock a 0.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $43.47 during the quarter.

On 02/08/2023, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF traded for a price of $46.9 per share and a market cap of $4.50Bil. The stock has returned -7.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a price-book ratio of 5.66.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:MUNI by 74,179 shares. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.64.

On 02/08/2023, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund traded for a price of $52.24 per share and a market cap of $1.02Bil. The stock has returned -3.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

