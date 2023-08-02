Hikari Tsushin, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

HIKARI WEST GATE BLDG., 4F TOKYO, M0 171-0021

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 56 stocks valued at a total of $938.00Mil. The top holdings were BRK.A(56.29%), GOOGL(7.66%), and VOO(2.98%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Hikari Tsushin, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Hikari Tsushin, Inc. bought 68,009 shares of NAS:GOOGL for a total holding of 814,349. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.03.

On 02/08/2023, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $100.92 per share and a market cap of $1,294.72Bil. The stock has returned -27.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-book ratio of 5.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.76 and a price-sales ratio of 4.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Hikari Tsushin, Inc. bought 9,334 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 79,572. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $351.8.

On 02/08/2023, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $379.9499 per share and a market cap of $284.02Bil. The stock has returned -6.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a price-book ratio of 3.74.

During the quarter, Hikari Tsushin, Inc. bought 10,928 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 11,889. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $239.99.

On 02/08/2023, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $272.57 per share and a market cap of $2,028.96Bil. The stock has returned -10.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-book ratio of 11.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.74 and a price-sales ratio of 10.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Hikari Tsushin, Inc. bought 6,013 shares of NYSE:BRK.B for a total holding of 16,547. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $296.98.

On 02/08/2023, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $311.36 per share and a market cap of $687.15Bil. The stock has returned -2.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 69.54 and a price-sales ratio of 2.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Hikari Tsushin, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:MO by 37,826 shares. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.3.

On 02/08/2023, Altria Group Inc traded for a price of $46.345 per share and a market cap of $82.75Bil. The stock has returned -0.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Altria Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.62 and a price-sales ratio of 4.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.