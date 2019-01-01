SAN DIEGO

Feb. 8, 2023

January 1, 2019

December 19, 2022

April 7, 2023

[email protected]

the Philippines'

the Philippines'

December 16, 2022

PHP 48 billion

December 19, 2022

the Philippines'

$2 billion

$7.2 billion

San Diego

[email protected]







/PRNewswire/ --announces that purchasers or acquirers of PLDT Inc. (NYSE: PHI) publicly traded securities between, and, inclusive (the "Class Period") have untilto seek appointment as lead plaintiff in theclass action lawsuit. Captioned, No. 23-cv-00885 (C.D. Cal.), theclass action lawsuit charges PLDT and certain of PLDT's top executives and directors with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.: PLDT purports to belargest fully integrated telco company. Through its principal business groups, PLDT offers a wide range of telecommunications and digital services acrossmost extensive fiber optic backbone and fixed line cellular networks.Theclass action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) PLDT was facing capital spending budget overruns; and (ii) PLDT and certain of its executives and directors failed to address weaknesses that allowed such budget overruns.On, PLDT announced that it was facing a budget overrun of. Then, onreported thatSecurities and Exchange Commission launched an inquiry into PLDT's budget overrun. On this news, the price of PLDT shares declined more than 19%, damaging investors.: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired PLDT publicly traded securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in theclass action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing theclass action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate theclass action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of theclass action lawsuit.: Robbins Geller is one of the world's leading complex class action firms representing plaintiffs in securities fraud cases. The Firm is ranked #1 on the most recent ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report for recovering nearlyfor investors in 2021 – more than triple the amount recovered by any other plaintiffs' firm. With 200 lawyers in 9 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the world and the Firm's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever –– inPlease visit the following page for more information:Attorney advertising.Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.Contact:Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900,, CA 92101J.C. Sanchez, 800-449-4900

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-pldt-inc-investors-with-substantial-losses-have-opportunity-to-lead-the-pldt-class-action-lawsuit---phi-301742080.html



SOURCE Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP



