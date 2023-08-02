PENSIOENFONDS RAIL & OV recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

SPF Beheer BV is a pensions and employee benefits specialist firm based out of the Netherlands. The company manages over 18.1 billion euros of investments for the Railway Pension Fund and the Public Transport Pension Fund. SPF Beheer BV focuses on a specific set of core values in order to dictate its day to day operations: being a solid pension administrator and asset manager, being driven to deliver quality and be able to find solutions to, in turn, achieve desired results, being involved in the interest of the clients that it caters to, including workers, employers, and government entities, and being innovative and initiative driven to be able to secure futures for its clients with a long term horizon. The company currently operates with over 190 employees and is considered a medium sized player in the pension industry on a global scale while being an important player within the Netherlands itself. SPF Beheer BV currently provides “consultancy and implementation of pensions, asset management and various additional arrangements for a select group of customers” and administers pensions for over 100 thousand total participants. The company conducts its research internally and externally, investing in a variety of sectors on a global scale. SPF Beheer BV invests most heavily in the consumer discretionary sector, which alone makes up over a fifth of the firm’s total asset allocations, and also invests in the information technology, which makes up another sixth of its total allocations, industrials, consumer staples, materials, finance, health care, and transports sectors, among other sectors to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. The company holds its allocations for just over 18 quarters on average although SPF Beheer BV holds its top 10 allocations, which mankes up over a third of the company’s total asset allocations, for only 1.9 quarters on average.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 36 stocks valued at a total of $2.25Bil. The top holdings were NKE(3.38%), STT(3.20%), and TJX(3.15%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PENSIOENFONDS RAIL & OV’s top five trades of the quarter.

PENSIOENFONDS RAIL & OV reduced their investment in NYSE:ALB by 146,053 shares. The trade had a 1.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $266.55.

On 02/08/2023, Albemarle Corp traded for a price of $280 per share and a market cap of $32.80Bil. The stock has returned 23.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Albemarle Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-book ratio of 4.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.85 and a price-sales ratio of 5.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

PENSIOENFONDS RAIL & OV reduced their investment in NYSE:GL by 291,076 shares. The trade had a 0.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $114.36.

On 02/08/2023, Globe Life Inc traded for a price of $121.73 per share and a market cap of $11.84Bil. The stock has returned 16.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Globe Life Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-book ratio of 2.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.87 and a price-sales ratio of 2.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

PENSIOENFONDS RAIL & OV reduced their investment in NAS:TXRH by 328,341 shares. The trade had a 0.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.11.

On 02/08/2023, Texas Roadhouse Inc traded for a price of $104.41 per share and a market cap of $6.99Bil. The stock has returned 18.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Texas Roadhouse Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-book ratio of 7.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 12.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.81 and a price-sales ratio of 1.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

PENSIOENFONDS RAIL & OV reduced their investment in NYSE:TJX by 442,571 shares. The trade had a 0.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.84.

On 02/08/2023, TJX Companies Inc traded for a price of $80.19 per share and a market cap of $92.66Bil. The stock has returned 14.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TJX Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-book ratio of 16.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.49 and a price-sales ratio of 1.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

PENSIOENFONDS RAIL & OV reduced their investment in NYSE:AZO by 11,726 shares. The trade had a 0.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2416.82.

On 02/08/2023, AutoZone Inc traded for a price of $2423.77 per share and a market cap of $45.48Bil. The stock has returned 20.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AutoZone Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.78 and a price-sales ratio of 2.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

