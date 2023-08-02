Gulf International Bank (UK) Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

ONE CURZON STREET LONDON, X0 W1J 5HD

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 680 stocks valued at a total of $5.68Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.17%), MSFT(5.16%), and AMZN(2.27%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Gulf International Bank (UK) Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Gulf International Bank (UK) Ltd bought 38,278 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 1,221,758. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $239.99.

On 02/08/2023, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $272.57 per share and a market cap of $2,028.96Bil. The stock has returned -10.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-book ratio of 11.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.74 and a price-sales ratio of 10.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 128,377-share investment in NYSE:TWTR. Previously, the stock had a 0.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.72 during the quarter.

On 02/08/2023, Twitter Inc traded for a price of $53.7 per share and a market cap of $41.09Bil. The stock has returned -2.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Twitter Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 66.62 and a price-sales ratio of 8.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 38,950 shares in NYSE:FERG, giving the stock a 0.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $116.43 during the quarter.

On 02/08/2023, Ferguson PLC traded for a price of $144.41 per share and a market cap of $29.82Bil. The stock has returned -2.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ferguson PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-book ratio of 5.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.71 and a price-sales ratio of 1.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.28, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Gulf International Bank (UK) Ltd bought 29,498 shares of NYSE:PLD for a total holding of 155,751. The trade had a 0.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.78.

On 02/08/2023, Prologis Inc traded for a price of $130.23 per share and a market cap of $120.21Bil. The stock has returned -11.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Prologis Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-book ratio of 2.74, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.12 and a price-sales ratio of 18.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 63,453-share investment in NYSE:DRE. Previously, the stock had a 0.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.2 during the quarter.

On 02/08/2023, Duke Realty Corp traded for a price of $48.2 per share and a market cap of $18.56Bil. The stock has returned -16.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Duke Realty Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-book ratio of 2.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.77 and a price-sales ratio of 16.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.