LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 913 stocks valued at a total of $4.41Bil. The top holdings were VTI(5.98%), BSV(4.82%), and SPIP(4.48%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP bought 109,374 shares of ARCA:MGK for a total holding of 1,132,345. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $178.73.

On 02/08/2023, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $198.59 per share and a market cap of $11.01Bil. The stock has returned -15.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 28.49 and a price-book ratio of 8.03.

LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP reduced their investment in BATS:FLOT by 241,620 shares. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.64.

On 02/08/2023, iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.544 per share and a market cap of $8.39Bil. The stock has returned 2.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP bought 147,068 shares of ARCA:SCHD for a total holding of 264,573. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.56.

On 02/08/2023, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $77.08 per share and a market cap of $47.28Bil. The stock has returned 0.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a price-book ratio of 3.66.

During the quarter, LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP bought 343,442 shares of BATS:PJAN for a total holding of 580,203. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.19.

On 02/08/2023, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January traded for a price of $33.15 per share and a market cap of $678.75Mil. The stock has returned 2.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January has a price-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a price-book ratio of 3.75.

During the quarter, LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP bought 123,138 shares of ARCA:BLV for a total holding of 1,741,136. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $71.70999999999999.

On 02/08/2023, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $76.04000000000001 per share and a market cap of $5.09Bil. The stock has returned -17.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

