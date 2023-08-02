Blume Capital Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 319 stocks valued at a total of $296.00Mil. The top holdings were XLE(5.09%), GBIL(4.73%), and DFIC(4.51%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Blume Capital Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Blume Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in BATS:VUSB by 292,610 shares. The trade had a 5.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.53.

On 02/08/2023, Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF traded for a price of $49.0793 per share and a market cap of $3.24Bil. The stock has returned 0.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Blume Capital Management, Inc. bought 87,919 shares of ARCA:GBIL for a total holding of 140,469. The trade had a 2.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.84999999999999.

On 02/08/2023, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF traded for a price of $99.715 per share and a market cap of $4.64Bil. The stock has returned 1.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Blume Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:VGSH by 128,329 shares. The trade had a 2.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.45.

On 02/08/2023, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $57.905 per share and a market cap of $19.07Bil. The stock has returned -2.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Blume Capital Management, Inc. bought 271,240 shares of ARCA:DFEM for a total holding of 287,090. The trade had a 2.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.8.

On 02/08/2023, Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $23.82 per share and a market cap of $1.43Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a price-book ratio of 1.31.

During the quarter, Blume Capital Management, Inc. bought 111,749 shares of ARCA:SCHO for a total holding of 139,449. The trade had a 1.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.92.

On 02/08/2023, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF traded for a price of $48.3039 per share and a market cap of $12.91Bil. The stock has returned -2.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

