NWAM LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 512 stocks valued at a total of $1.13Bil. The top holdings were IVV(5.57%), AAPL(5.52%), and MSFT(5.49%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were NWAM LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, NWAM LLC bought 36,606 shares of NAS:IBB for a total holding of 50,835. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $129.16.

On 02/08/2023, iShares Biotechnology ETF traded for a price of $135.39 per share and a market cap of $8.69Bil. The stock has returned 3.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Biotechnology ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a price-book ratio of 4.56.

The guru established a new position worth 40,253 shares in NYSE:BG, giving the stock a 0.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $96.03 during the quarter.

On 02/08/2023, Bunge Ltd traded for a price of $101.03 per share and a market cap of $15.13Bil. The stock has returned 3.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bunge Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-book ratio of 1.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.57 and a price-sales ratio of 0.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 67,961 shares in NYSE:AEM, giving the stock a 0.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.2 during the quarter.

On 02/08/2023, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd traded for a price of $52.74 per share and a market cap of $23.97Bil. The stock has returned 10.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 36.12, a price-book ratio of 1.50, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.83 and a price-sales ratio of 3.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 17,948-share investment in NYSE:GNRC. Previously, the stock had a 0.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $113.16 during the quarter.

On 02/08/2023, Generac Holdings Inc traded for a price of $121.44 per share and a market cap of $7.69Bil. The stock has returned -57.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Generac Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-book ratio of 3.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.89 and a price-sales ratio of 1.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.33, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

NWAM LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:DIS by 30,339 shares. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.65000000000001.

On 02/08/2023, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $110.83 per share and a market cap of $202.46Bil. The stock has returned -21.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 64.44, a price-book ratio of 2.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.19 and a price-sales ratio of 2.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

