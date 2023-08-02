Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2716 Ocean Park Blvd Santa Monica, CA 90405

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 258 stocks valued at a total of $1.12Bil. The top holdings were SCHD(5.50%), TSLA(4.85%), and QQQM(4.35%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought 900,076 shares of ARCA:SPAB for a total holding of 1,014,088. The trade had a 2.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.88.

On 02/08/2023, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $25.64 per share and a market cap of $6.31Bil. The stock has returned -8.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought 91,635 shares of ARCA:LGLV for a total holding of 174,407. The trade had a 1.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $132.53.

On 02/08/2023, SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF traded for a price of $138.858 per share and a market cap of $667.96Mil. The stock has returned 1.31% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a price-book ratio of 3.59.

The guru established a new position worth 305,679 shares in ARCA:JPSE, giving the stock a 1.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $38.92 during the quarter.

On 02/08/2023, JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF traded for a price of $42.57 per share and a market cap of $334.18Mil. The stock has returned 1.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a price-book ratio of 1.79.

During the quarter, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought 462,747 shares of ARCA:CWI for a total holding of 607,456. The trade had a 1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.99.

On 02/08/2023, SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF traded for a price of $25.795 per share and a market cap of $1.60Bil. The stock has returned -7.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a price-book ratio of 1.69.

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management reduced their investment in ARCA:SLY by 135,420 shares. The trade had a 0.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.97.

On 02/08/2023, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF traded for a price of $91.58 per share and a market cap of $1.83Bil. The stock has returned 0.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a price-book ratio of 1.78.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.