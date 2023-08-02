EQUITY INVESTMENT CORP recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 56 stocks valued at a total of $2.97Bil. The top holdings were T(4.26%), TTE(3.88%), and VZ(3.75%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were EQUITY INVESTMENT CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 335,107-share investment in NAS:NFLX. Previously, the stock had a 3.03% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $280.49 during the quarter.

On 02/08/2023, Netflix Inc traded for a price of $362.5 per share and a market cap of $161.44Bil. The stock has returned -9.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Netflix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 36.43, a price-book ratio of 7.77, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.27 and a price-sales ratio of 5.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 1,149,347-share investment in NYSE:CAH. Previously, the stock had a 2.94% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $75.98 during the quarter.

On 02/08/2023, Cardinal Health Inc traded for a price of $79.95999999999999 per share and a market cap of $20.60Bil. The stock has returned 50.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cardinal Health Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 34.65 and a price-sales ratio of 0.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 1,007,953 shares in NYSE:MDT, giving the stock a 2.64% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $81.05 during the quarter.

On 02/08/2023, Medtronic PLC traded for a price of $86.815 per share and a market cap of $115.48Bil. The stock has returned -14.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Medtronic PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-book ratio of 2.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.68 and a price-sales ratio of 3.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 994,329 shares in NYSE:FIS, giving the stock a 2.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $71.04000000000001 during the quarter.

On 02/08/2023, Fidelity National Information Services Inc traded for a price of $74.69 per share and a market cap of $44.32Bil. The stock has returned -31.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fidelity National Information Services Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 48.82, a price-book ratio of 0.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.29 and a price-sales ratio of 3.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

EQUITY INVESTMENT CORP reduced their investment in NAS:WBD by 1,937,952 shares. The trade had a 0.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $11.29.

On 02/08/2023, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc traded for a price of $15.235 per share and a market cap of $37.00Bil. The stock has returned -46.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.41 and a price-sales ratio of 0.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

