Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 123 stocks valued at a total of $271.00Mil. The top holdings were GSLC(18.68%), SCHF(12.05%), and VEA(11.59%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings, LLC bought 226,378 shares of ARCA:FREL for a total holding of 687,718. The trade had a 2.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.64.

On 02/08/2023, Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF traded for a price of $27.385 per share and a market cap of $1.57Bil. The stock has returned -10.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a price-book ratio of 2.45.

During the quarter, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings, LLC bought 28,804 shares of ARCA:VEA for a total holding of 747,508. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.11.

On 02/08/2023, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $45.3499 per share and a market cap of $108.64Bil. The stock has returned -5.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a price-book ratio of 1.45.

During the quarter, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings, LLC bought 14,432 shares of ARCA:GSLC for a total holding of 664,110. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.25.

On 02/08/2023, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF traded for a price of $81.81999999999999 per share and a market cap of $11.03Bil. The stock has returned -6.86% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a price-book ratio of 3.59.

During the quarter, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings, LLC bought 5,747 shares of ARCA:VV for a total holding of 46,331. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $174.71.

On 02/08/2023, Vanguard Large Cap ETF traded for a price of $188.5 per share and a market cap of $26.09Bil. The stock has returned -7.87% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Large Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a price-book ratio of 3.80.

During the quarter, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings, LLC bought 10,817 shares of ARCA:VNQ for a total holding of 14,150. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $81.87.

On 02/08/2023, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF traded for a price of $90.77800000000001 per share and a market cap of $36.62Bil. The stock has returned -9.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a price-book ratio of 2.47.

