KCS Wealth Advisory recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 142 stocks valued at a total of $240.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(9.52%), JAAA(4.18%), and VGSH(3.95%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were KCS Wealth Advisory’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, KCS Wealth Advisory bought 104,147 shares of ARCA:JAAA for a total holding of 203,582. The trade had a 2.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.42.

On 02/08/2023, Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF traded for a price of $49.805 per share and a market cap of $2.14Bil. The stock has returned 1.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

KCS Wealth Advisory reduced their investment in ARCA:SPTS by 139,327 shares. The trade had a 1.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.7.

On 02/08/2023, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF traded for a price of $28.925 per share and a market cap of $3.98Bil. The stock has returned -2.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, KCS Wealth Advisory bought 61,713 shares of NAS:VGSH for a total holding of 164,119. The trade had a 1.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.45.

On 02/08/2023, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $57.905 per share and a market cap of $19.07Bil. The stock has returned -2.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, KCS Wealth Advisory bought 51,646 shares of BATS:GSST for a total holding of 161,940. The trade had a 1.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.08.

On 02/08/2023, Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF traded for a price of $49.8199 per share and a market cap of $523.11Mil. The stock has returned 1.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, KCS Wealth Advisory bought 26,078 shares of NAS:EMB for a total holding of 58,362. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $81.77.

On 02/08/2023, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF traded for a price of $86.90000000000001 per share and a market cap of $17.63Bil. The stock has returned -12.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

