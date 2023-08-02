Weil Company, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 138 stocks valued at a total of $220.00Mil. The top holdings were PSA(7.96%), AGG(6.67%), and AAPL(6.04%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Weil Company, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Weil Company, Inc. bought 109,911 shares of ARCA:AGG for a total holding of 151,115. The trade had a 4.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.08.

On 02/08/2023, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $98.98 per share and a market cap of $85.60Bil. The stock has returned -8.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Weil Company, Inc. bought 20,895 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 26,806. The trade had a 3.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $382.87.

On 02/08/2023, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $412.14 per share and a market cap of $383.66Bil. The stock has returned -6.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-book ratio of 3.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.31 and a price-sales ratio of 2.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Weil Company, Inc. bought 89,848 shares of ARCA:EEM for a total holding of 107,784. The trade had a 1.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.46.

On 02/08/2023, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $40.4 per share and a market cap of $25.76Bil. The stock has returned -15.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a price-book ratio of 1.63.

During the quarter, Weil Company, Inc. bought 62,452 shares of ARCA:BKCI for a total holding of 125,514. The trade had a 1.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.07.

On 02/08/2023, BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF traded for a price of $45.76 per share and a market cap of $70.93Mil. The stock has returned -5.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.39.

Weil Company, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:CVS by 19,486 shares. The trade had a 1.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.48999999999999.

On 02/08/2023, CVS Health Corp traded for a price of $89.27 per share and a market cap of $117.30Bil. The stock has returned -17.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CVS Health Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 37.99, a price-book ratio of 1.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.25 and a price-sales ratio of 0.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

