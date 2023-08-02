Gemsstock Ltd. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

4TH FLOOR, 18 HENRIETTA STREET London, X0 WC2E 8QH

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 8 stocks valued at a total of $126.00Mil. The top holdings were PBR(23.50%), MOS(16.78%), and SHEL(14.22%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Gemsstock Ltd.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 2,772,600 shares in NYSE:PBR, giving the stock a 23.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $12.08 during the quarter.

On 02/08/2023, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras traded for a price of $11.1575 per share and a market cap of $69.90Bil. The stock has returned 32.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras has a price-earnings ratio of 2.15, a price-book ratio of 1.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.76 and a price-sales ratio of 0.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Gemsstock Ltd. reduced their investment in AMEX:LNG by 96,600 shares. The trade had a 15.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $167.33.

On 02/08/2023, Cheniere Energy Inc traded for a price of $149.155 per share and a market cap of $37.09Bil. The stock has returned 31.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cheniere Energy Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -90.06 and a price-sales ratio of 1.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 1,531,900 shares in NYSE:FREY, giving the stock a 10.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $12.53 during the quarter.

On 02/08/2023, FREYR Battery traded for a price of $9.175000000000001 per share and a market cap of $1.28Bil. The stock has returned -0.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, FREYR Battery has a price-book ratio of 2.61 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -5.72.

Gemsstock Ltd. reduced their investment in NYSE:MOS by 197,500 shares. The trade had a 9.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.51.

On 02/08/2023, The Mosaic Co traded for a price of $49.75 per share and a market cap of $16.94Bil. The stock has returned 11.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Mosaic Co has a price-earnings ratio of 4.87, a price-book ratio of 1.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.48 and a price-sales ratio of 0.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Gemsstock Ltd. bought 76,100 shares of NYSE:TECK for a total holding of 433,500. The trade had a 2.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.62.

On 02/08/2023, Teck Resources Ltd traded for a price of $43.48 per share and a market cap of $22.20Bil. The stock has returned 24.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Teck Resources Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 6.66, a price-book ratio of 1.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.87 and a price-sales ratio of 1.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.29, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.