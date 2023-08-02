Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

340 SEVEN SPRINGS WAY, SUITE 710 BRENTWOOD, TN 37027

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 57 stocks valued at a total of $207.00Mil. The top holdings were CI(27.11%), DGRO(26.35%), and VWO(5.40%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 135,135-share investment in NYSE:FSK. Previously, the stock had a 1.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $18.59 during the quarter.

On 02/08/2023, FS KKR Capital Corp traded for a price of $19.83 per share and a market cap of $5.61Bil. The stock has returned 0.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, FS KKR Capital Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 180.27, a price-book ratio of 0.78 and a price-sales ratio of 27.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 58,959 shares in NYSE:VZ, giving the stock a 1.12% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $37.68 during the quarter.

On 02/08/2023, Verizon Communications Inc traded for a price of $40.56 per share and a market cap of $170.34Bil. The stock has returned -18.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Verizon Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-book ratio of 1.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.02 and a price-sales ratio of 1.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC bought 22,551 shares of ARCA:DGRO for a total holding of 1,091,402. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.84.

On 02/08/2023, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF traded for a price of $51.58 per share and a market cap of $24.43Bil. The stock has returned -2.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a price-book ratio of 3.17.

During the quarter, Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC bought 779 shares of NYSE:BACpL.PFD for a total holding of 1,716. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1185.46.

On 02/08/2023, Bank of America Corp traded for a price of $1230.8441 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned -3.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank of America Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-book ratio of 1.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.14 and a price-sales ratio of 3.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC bought 774 shares of NYSE:WFCpL.PFD for a total holding of 1,809. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1187.44.

On 02/08/2023, Wells Fargo & Co traded for a price of $1246.425 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned -4.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Wells Fargo & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-book ratio of 1.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.03 and a price-sales ratio of 2.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.