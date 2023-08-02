Quilter Plc recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 115 stocks valued at a total of $3.04Bil. The top holdings were BRK.B(11.13%), MSFT(6.66%), and V(4.75%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Quilter Plc’s top five trades of the quarter.

Quilter Plc reduced their investment in NYSE:BRK.B by 151,776 shares. The trade had a 1.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $296.98.

On 02/08/2023, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $311.36 per share and a market cap of $687.15Bil. The stock has returned -2.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 69.54 and a price-sales ratio of 2.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Quilter Plc bought 210,682 shares of NYSE:EMR for a total holding of 362,128. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $89.89.

On 02/08/2023, Emerson Electric Co traded for a price of $87.00060000000001 per share and a market cap of $50.66Bil. The stock has returned -8.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Emerson Electric Co has a price-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-book ratio of 4.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.60 and a price-sales ratio of 2.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Quilter Plc bought 151,547 shares of NYSE:NKE for a total holding of 178,569. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $100.69.

On 02/08/2023, Nike Inc traded for a price of $123.19 per share and a market cap of $191.01Bil. The stock has returned -13.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nike Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 34.70, a price-book ratio of 12.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.76 and a price-sales ratio of 3.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Quilter Plc bought 157,240 shares of NYSE:DIS for a total holding of 398,660. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.65000000000001.

On 02/08/2023, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $110.83 per share and a market cap of $202.46Bil. The stock has returned -21.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 64.44, a price-book ratio of 2.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.19 and a price-sales ratio of 2.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Quilter Plc reduced their investment in NAS:NVDA by 103,315 shares. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $146.65.

On 02/08/2023, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $224.785 per share and a market cap of $552.97Bil. The stock has returned -9.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 95.65, a price-book ratio of 25.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 72.97 and a price-sales ratio of 19.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

