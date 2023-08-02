ARQ WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 49 stocks valued at a total of $153.00Mil. The top holdings were SPDW(11.10%), MTUM(7.77%), and QUAL(7.05%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ARQ WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 92,178 shares in NAS:MBB, giving the stock a 5.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $91.59999999999999 during the quarter.

On 02/08/2023, iShares MBS ETF traded for a price of $94.8284 per share and a market cap of $25.18Bil. The stock has returned -7.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 56,895-share investment in NAS:LMBS. Previously, the stock had a 2.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $46.93 during the quarter.

On 02/08/2023, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET traded for a price of $47.9329 per share and a market cap of $4.65Bil. The stock has returned -1.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET has a price-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a price-book ratio of 2.42.

During the quarter, ARQ WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC bought 7,063 shares of BATS:QUAL for a total holding of 94,785. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $113.06.

On 02/08/2023, iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF traded for a price of $124.56 per share and a market cap of $19.19Bil. The stock has returned -5.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a price-book ratio of 5.96.

During the quarter, ARQ WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC bought 27,080 shares of ARCA:SPDW for a total holding of 572,390. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.42.

On 02/08/2023, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF traded for a price of $32.125 per share and a market cap of $15.16Bil. The stock has returned -6.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a price-book ratio of 1.55.

During the quarter, ARQ WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC bought 12,980 shares of ARCA:SPLG for a total holding of 120,876. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.02.

On 02/08/2023, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $48.55 per share and a market cap of $16.21Bil. The stock has returned -6.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a price-book ratio of 3.74.

