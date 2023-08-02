Main Street Financial Solutions, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 428 stocks valued at a total of $632.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHD(4.40%), VTI(3.80%), and SCHG(3.04%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Main Street Financial Solutions, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Main Street Financial Solutions, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:RFDA by 144,027 shares. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.

On 02/08/2023, RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF traded for a price of $45.0375 per share and a market cap of $82.85Mil. The stock has returned -1.60% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a price-book ratio of 2.45.

Main Street Financial Solutions, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:DGRW by 63,172 shares. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $59.39.

On 02/08/2023, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund traded for a price of $63.01 per share and a market cap of $7.93Bil. The stock has returned 1.02% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a price-book ratio of 5.03.

Main Street Financial Solutions, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:LGLV by 26,521 shares. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $132.53.

On 02/08/2023, SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF traded for a price of $138.858 per share and a market cap of $667.96Mil. The stock has returned 1.31% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a price-book ratio of 3.59.

Main Street Financial Solutions, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:FV by 72,107 shares. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.37.

On 02/08/2023, First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF traded for a price of $47.77 per share and a market cap of $3.30Bil. The stock has returned 2.35% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a price-book ratio of 2.23.

During the quarter, Main Street Financial Solutions, LLC bought 63,693 shares of ARCA:PULS for a total holding of 81,400. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.53.

On 02/08/2023, PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF traded for a price of $49.2891 per share and a market cap of $3.84Bil. The stock has returned 2.45% over the past year.

