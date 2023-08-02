Allegheny Financial Group LTD recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 169 stocks valued at a total of $239.00Mil. The top holdings were ERIE(7.69%), NVR(6.22%), and ANSS(5.79%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s top five trades of the quarter.

Allegheny Financial Group LTD reduced their investment in NAS:ERIE by 7,791 shares. The trade had a 0.8100000000000001% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $257.27.

On 02/08/2023, Erie Indemnity Co traded for a price of $247.42 per share and a market cap of $12.94Bil. The stock has returned 35.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Erie Indemnity Co has a price-earnings ratio of 44.99, a price-book ratio of 9.54, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 34.75 and a price-sales ratio of 4.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought 8,136 shares of NAS:VTWG for a total holding of 14,742. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $159.

On 02/08/2023, Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund traded for a price of $174.185 per share and a market cap of $731.56Mil. The stock has returned -5.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a price-book ratio of 3.36.

Allegheny Financial Group LTD reduced their investment in NYSE:RH by 3,582 shares. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $260.61.

On 02/08/2023, RH traded for a price of $316.16 per share and a market cap of $7.29Bil. The stock has returned -23.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, RH has a price-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-book ratio of 5.77, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.76 and a price-sales ratio of 2.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought 15,215 shares of ARCA:SCHG for a total holding of 112,451. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.44.

On 02/08/2023, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $63.61 per share and a market cap of $15.73Bil. The stock has returned -13.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a price-book ratio of 6.70.

The guru established a new position worth 6,429 shares in ARCA:IWP, giving the stock a 0.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $83.98 during the quarter.

On 02/08/2023, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $92.98 per share and a market cap of $12.45Bil. The stock has returned -6.87% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a price-book ratio of 6.08.

