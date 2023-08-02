Anson Capital, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 62 stocks valued at a total of $76.00Mil. The top holdings were VO(7.63%), IVE(7.33%), and SPDW(6.45%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Anson Capital, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Anson Capital, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:FLTR by 148,520 shares. The trade had a 4.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.52.

On 02/08/2023, VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF traded for a price of $25.18 per share and a market cap of $1.13Bil. The stock has returned 2.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Anson Capital, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:VGIT by 35,732 shares. The trade had a 2.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.12.

On 02/08/2023, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $59.1 per share and a market cap of $13.89Bil. The stock has returned -7.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Anson Capital, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:TIP by 17,411 shares. The trade had a 2.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $106.42.

On 02/08/2023, iShares TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $108.265 per share and a market cap of $22.82Bil. The stock has returned -7.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Anson Capital, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:PFF by 56,366 shares. The trade had a 2.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.77.

On 02/08/2023, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock traded for a price of $33.02 per share and a market cap of $13.98Bil. The stock has returned -5.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Anson Capital, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:LQD by 11,351 shares. The trade had a 1.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $103.77.

On 02/08/2023, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $109.045 per share and a market cap of $39.01Bil. The stock has returned -10.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

