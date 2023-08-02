Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

19200 VON KARMAN AVENUE IRVINE, CA 92612

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 69 stocks valued at a total of $290.00Mil. The top holdings were VTI(29.59%), USFR(17.70%), and VEU(8.87%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 523,862 shares in ARCA:LRGF, giving the stock a 7.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $38.97 during the quarter.

On 02/08/2023, iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF traded for a price of $42.22 per share and a market cap of $1.32Bil. The stock has returned -2.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a price-book ratio of 3.76.

Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:DYNF by 526,213 shares. The trade had a 7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.47.

On 02/08/2023, BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF traded for a price of $32.7812 per share and a market cap of $32.78Mil. The stock has returned -3.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a price-book ratio of 4.11.

During the quarter, Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners, LLC bought 92,025 shares of ARCA:VTI for a total holding of 448,274. The trade had a 6.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $191.88.

On 02/08/2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $207.41 per share and a market cap of $285.23Bil. The stock has returned -7.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a price-book ratio of 3.46.

During the quarter, Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners, LLC bought 272,838 shares of ARCA:USFR for a total holding of 1,019,908. The trade had a 4.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.83.

On 02/08/2023, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund traded for a price of $50.3314 per share and a market cap of $7.38Bil. The stock has returned 2.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a price-book ratio of 27.36.

Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:TOTL by 184,756 shares. The trade had a 3.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.54.

On 02/08/2023, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF traded for a price of $41.0543 per share and a market cap of $2.52Bil. The stock has returned -6.95% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.