Axiom Advisory, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 26 stocks valued at a total of $95.00Mil. The top holdings were VUG(22.16%), BND(20.81%), and VOT(7.14%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Axiom Advisory, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Axiom Advisory, LLC bought 28,095 shares of ARCA:VUG for a total holding of 98,249. The trade had a 6.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $220.3.

On 02/08/2023, Vanguard Growth ETF traded for a price of $244.875 per share and a market cap of $79.27Bil. The stock has returned -14.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a price-book ratio of 7.39.

Axiom Advisory, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:BND by 14,260 shares. The trade had a 1.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $71.14.

On 02/08/2023, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $73.26000000000001 per share and a market cap of $87.35Bil. The stock has returned -8.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Axiom Advisory, LLC bought 4,347 shares of ARCA:VOT for a total holding of 37,541. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $180.82.

On 02/08/2023, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $200.32 per share and a market cap of $10.36Bil. The stock has returned -9.52% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a price-book ratio of 4.63.

During the quarter, Axiom Advisory, LLC bought 3,638 shares of ARCA:VBK for a total holding of 22,334. The trade had a 0.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $204.12.

On 02/08/2023, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $227.56 per share and a market cap of $13.74Bil. The stock has returned -6.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a price-book ratio of 3.59.

During the quarter, Axiom Advisory, LLC bought 5,031 shares of ARCA:VNQ for a total holding of 32,070. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $81.87.

On 02/08/2023, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF traded for a price of $90.77800000000001 per share and a market cap of $36.62Bil. The stock has returned -9.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a price-book ratio of 2.47.

