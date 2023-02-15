TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2023 / SPETZ INC. (the "Company" or "Spetz") (CSE:SPTZ)(OTC PINK:DBKSF) is pleased to announce it has entered into a strategic partnership agreement (the "Agreement") with Level Software Inc. ("Level") which operates "Check The Level" project management and bookkeeping software solutions designed for service providers. Check The Level is a fintech platform for SMB contractors to operate project management, bookkeeping/accounting solutions, and access fractional CFO services.

Check The Level software solutions can complete automated accounting, job cost analysis, financial linguists, manage filings, and more. Spetz's aim is to provide value to their service providers. Check The Level can enable service providers with invaluable insights into their business financials as well as provide access to smart accounting solutions including a linked credit/debit card that can connect directly to the accounting system. These tools enable efficient, seamless bookkeeping and can reduce cost and time to do accounting, an essential benefit for any business.

The agreement is a revenue-sharing model between Spetz and Level and includes registration incentives to service providers on a mutual basis. The companies will work together on various marketing activities to grow their customer base in the US and increase brand awareness.

Both new and existing users of Check The Level project management and bookkeeping software solutions are primary candidates who qualify to register as a service provider for Spetz in the US.

Level COO and Co-founder, Leeroy Beeby commented "Level has partnered with Spetz to give more contractors access to easy-to-use financial tools they need to build a successful and profitable business. We are already helping contractors manage over $50m USD in revenue."

Spetz CEO, Yossi Nevo commented "We continue to be strategic and leverage our offering in the US by bringing added value to our service providers with useful tools that will help them to grow and manage their business. Check The Level software has several great solutions for contractors that meets their accounting needs. The partnership is beneficial for Spetz expansion into new regions by attracting service provider signups and is a key part of our ongoing rollout strategy in the US."

About Level Software Inc.

Level is a fintech platform for contractors. The platform allows contractors to track their time, costs, and make more money through cutting-edge contractor technology built for bookkeeping and project management. To date, contractors have managed projects of over $50 million through the Level platform. Level can help contractors know and grow their business. With Level, project-level data is collected, tracked, and benchmarked with a target of improving estimations and therefore contractors' profitability.

Website: https://www.checkthelevel.com

About Spetz Inc.

Spetz Inc. is a multinational technology company that operates Spetz, a global online, AI-powered marketplace platform that dynamically connects consumers to nearby top-rated service providers in around 30 seconds. Spetz is available in the USA, United Kingdom, Australia, and Israel. The Spetz vision is to reinvent how people around the world connect to services in their moment of need. Connecting them immediately with the top-matched service provider, for any need, anytime, anywhere.

Spetz Website: www.spetz.app

Spetz Investor information: https://investor.spetz.app/

Company Contacts:

Ofir Friedman

Director and Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected] Daniel Mogil

​​​​Investor Relations Manager

​​​​​[email protected]

437-826-4012

NEITHER THE CSE, NOR THEIR REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDERS HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

Certain information herein constitutes "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws, which reflect management's expectations regarding objectives, plans, goals, strategies, future growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities of the Company. The words "plans", "expects", "does not expect", "scheduled", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", "projects", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements to the effect that certain actions, events or results "may", "will", "could", "would", "might", "occur", "be achieved", or "continue" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management as of the date hereof, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, the Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements, as forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties and should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not the times at or by which such performance or results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Spetz Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/738517/Spetz-Announces-Strategic-Partnership-with-Check-The-Level-Management-and-Bookkeeping-Software



