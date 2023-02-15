Newport Gold Inc. Enters Into LOI to Acquire Save72 Inc. (Canada Corporation) an Emerging GPS Business Search Platform

Author's Avatar
30 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2023 / NEWPORT GOLD INC. (OTC PINK:NWPG,) (the "company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an LOI to acquire Save72 Inc. (Canada Corporation), a GPS/GEO centric business location platform. Save72 Inc. (Save 72) operates a beta version of their GPS search platform under the nearme.cool domain.

Save72 has been granted a "near me" trademark by the United States Patent office.

"In the United States alone, there are 500million+ search requests that contain the phrase "near me" every month, there are also 70+ million users of daily deal/discount/coupon websites and apps."

Save72 operates under the "near me" trademark and nearme.cool domain and continues to build out its easy-to-use GPS business location platform that is designed/dedicated to rapid global scalability. In 2022 the nearme.cool website experienced 500% growth in unique visitors, with steady new user adoption. Plans for "near me" are to become a real-time GPS/GEO-centric search platform interacting with billions of local consumers daily. Additional future plans for Save72 include:

  • Expand the web/app platform and develop potential revenue streams; including upgrading businesses to advertising/marketing packages, offering GEO-fenced deal/discount/coupon solutions, gig economy commissions, and Blockchain technology.
  • Upgrade the web version and ramp up the 2nd phase of its plan with the completion of an APP with GEO fencing capabilities, digital bar codes generation, instant text notifications, and several other GEO/GPS businesses targeting technologies.
  • Delivery of location-based search results for places to eat, shop, play, and services to consumers' desktops and smartphones globally.
  • Pursuit of an aggressive M&A strategy combined with organic growth.

Newport Gold will acquire Save72 with a combination of cash and stock based on certain milestones and projections being met on a non-dilutive basis. Newport expects to close the transaction within the next sixty days, subject to due diligence, any necessary regulatory approvals, and satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

With these new developments, Newport Gold no longer intends to operate in the mining industry and current CEO Derek Bartlett has resigned. Current Board Member, Anthony McCabe, will act as Interim CEO effective immediately.

Mccabe commented that "the company is very excited to move forward with this acquisition, we look forward to working with Save72 management and build out and develop their new GPS business location platform and to transition the company to a technology player with global reach and build strong shareholder value".

About Newport Gold Inc.

Newport Gold is a Nevada-based chartered company (incorporated July 16, 2003) originally involved in mining exploration in Canada. Newport intends to transition to a technology-based 21ST Century software application company operating on a global scale.

DISCLAIMER ON FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical facts are forward-looking in nature. Such forward-looking statements reflect the company's expectations about its future operating results, performance, and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. When used herein, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "plan", "intend", and "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to Newport Gold Inc., or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the company's actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. The company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or for any other reason.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Newport Gold Inc.
Anthony McCabe
Senior Director
[email protected]

SOURCE: Newport Gold, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/738476/Newport-Gold-Inc-Enters-Into-LOI-to-Acquire-Save72-Inc-Canada-Corporation-an-Emerging-GPS-Business-Search-Platform

img.ashx?id=738476

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.