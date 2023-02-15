Youngstown State University (YSU) Professors and Student Scholars Successfully Conduct Research Testing

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2023 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) has demonstrated its patent-pending extracorporeal laser eradication process is capable of eliminating antibiotic resistant strains of CDC provided bacteria samples. Previously, Halberd demonstrated success in eliminating Escherichia coli and other Gram-Negative bacteria at Youngstown State University (YSU). The research is being carried out by Dr. Chester Cooper and Dr. W. Gregg Sturrus with the assistance of student scholar lab assistants

Dr. Cooper, Professor, Department of Chemical and Biological Sciences at YSU stated, "The students have become quite adept at conjugating the necessary antibodies to the metallic nanoparticles and combining them with the bacteria under test, in preparation for laser exposure in Dr. Sturrus' lab. The students, with appropriate training, have been able to meticulously prepare the various strains of bacteria for laser exposure as well as assessing the degree of bacteria elimination after laser exposure. The really exciting aspect of this research is that we have been able to eliminate a variety of bacteria using the same antibody due to its affinity to a wide range of bacteria."

"The enthusiasm of these students and dedication to the project is nothing like I have ever seen," added Dr. Sturrus, Chair and Professor, Physics, Astronomy Geology and Earth Science Department. The Halberd research project to extracorporeally eradicate target antigens through laser micro-heating provides the students with a great opportunity to experience real world applications of the concepts that they learn in the classroom."

William A. Hartman, Halberd's Chairman, President & CEO commented, "The significance of Halberd's achievements in eradicating antibiotic resistant bacteria in ten minutes or less exposure to laser emissive energy compares favorably to the current standard of care of oral or injected antibiotic administration for up to ten days of required treatment. We intend to continue demonstrating the superiority of Halberd's technology by eradicating additional strains of Escherichia coli, Candida auris, Salmonella, Shigella, pneumococcus, etc. We believe that Halberd's patented advancement in the treatment of antibiotic-resistant bacteria could revolutionize future medicine worldwide, and we intend to prove it. We have yet to encounter an antigen that we have not been able to successfully eradicate with our patented process. Moreover, we have the flexibility of a multiplicity of eradication methods - laser, chemical bonding and radio frequency, each safely administered extracorporeally."

To get the latest news on Halberd's exciting developments, including our ongoing disease eradication accomplishments, subscribe by submitting this form.

(https://halberdcorporation.com/contact-us/)

For more information please contact:

William A. Hartman

[email protected]

[email protected]

www.halberdcorporation.com

Twitter:@HalberdC

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. Since its restructuring in April of 2020, Halberd has obtained exclusive worldwide rights to four issued patents and has filed twenty related provisional, PCT, or utility patent applications to enhance its value to its stockholders and to attract the interests of potential development partners.

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Company cautions that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

SOURCE: Halberd Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/738499/Halberd-Demonstrates-Eradication-of-CDC-Provided-Antibiotic-Resistant-Bacteria



