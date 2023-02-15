Victory's Exploration team is conducting initial planning on a program for its Stingray Properties in proximity to Patriot Battery Metals (PMET) Corvette Property (Figure 1)

Victory's Smokey Lithium Nevada property has been extensively analyzed, informing an amended drill permit with high confidence targets which has been filed and is in process

Victory's exploration team is actively pursuing additional property in James Bay Lithium District, and other promising lithium areas in both Canada and the USA

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2023 / Victory Battery Metals Corp. (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR6)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to provide its shareholders with an update on the Company's key lithium holdings and strategy going forward.

Dear Shareholders:

Victory's exploration team is focusing its acquisition and exploration of strategic lithium properties primarily in the James Bay Lithium District, adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals (TSXV: PMET) Corvette Lithium discoveries, and in Nevada on the Esmeralda foundation, a prolific region for lithium clay deposits, including those held by American Lithium (TSX:V:LI), Noram (TSXV:NRM), Century Lithium (TSXV:LCE), and adjacent to Jindalee's (ASX:JRL) Clayton North property.

Victory's strategic focus on advancing its lithium holdings in the James Bay Lithium District, Quebec and Esmeralda County, Nevada are highlighted below:

STINGRAY Properties, James Bay Lithium District, Quebec

Victory has built a growing presence with its Stingray property array in Quebec, which consists of 67 claims on ground adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals, (TSXV-PMET) Corvette lithium discoveries

The James Bay Region of Quebec is composed of the Superior Province. This Archean craton has been deformed by various orogens over time, creating large fault zones containing gold, lithium, copper, zinc, and silver mineralization.

Figure 1: Victory's Stingray Property Array

Patriot Battery Metals Corvette property "hosts significant lithium potential highlighted by the 2.6 km long CV5 spodumene pegmatite with drill intercepts of 156.9 m at 2.12% Li 2 O, including 25.0 m at 5.04% Li 2 O or 5.0 m at 6.36% Li 2 O (CV22‑083), 159.7 m at 1.65% Li 2 O (CV22-042), 131.2 m at 1.96% Li 2 O (CV22-100), and 52.2 m at 3.34% Li 2 O, including 15.0 m at 5.10% Li 2 O (CV22-093)."1

"The Stingray property array is in a prime location and our exploration team is in the process of planning an initial program, while simultaneously looking for additional strategically aligned property in the area to further Victory's interests on behalf of shareholders," said Mr. Mark Ireton, Victory Battery Metals President.

SMOKEY LITHIUM, Esmeralda County, Nevada

Victory's Exploration Team has conducted a comprehensive effort to delineate significant lithium mineralization on the Smokey Lithium Property

Mineralized lithium clays exist on Victory's ground as evidenced in Hole 09 announced in May 2022 (https://www.victorybatterymetals.com/victory_announces_smokey_lithium_drill_program_results_for_phase_one_including_lithium_values_up_to_1270_ppm)

(https://www.victorybatterymetals.com/victory_announces_smokey_lithium_drill_program_results_for_phase_one_including_lithium_values_up_to_1270_ppm) Tromino passive seismic and surface mapping has identified control boundaries for the lithium discovered in Hole 09 (For example, faults, dipping of the beds etc.)

Compiling all of this data has allowed the exploration team to generate cross sections, geologic mapping and subsurface modelling with a high degree of confidence of the subsurface

This compilation presents to us an area 2-3km, with lowered risk, has a high likelihood to intersect lithium rich clays via drilling and may indicate maiden resource potential, and for which an amended drill permit application has been submitted and is in process

"Victory has completed an overarching effort to model the geology of the property," noted Mr. Bob Marvin (PGeo). "The geologic compilation has been multifaceted and has required a significant amount of time and effort. The results have placed VR in position to now advance the initial drill discoveries at the property relying on an robust understanding of geologic setting of the property. Victory's exploration team expects to be successful in extending known mineralization in hole 9 as well as to add additional mineralized intersections with the overlying Weepah detachment claystone units as well as in the underlying folded Esmeralda evaporite rocks."

"The Esmeralda Formation is the regional host rock that hosts world-class resources in Smokey Valley, Clayton Valley, at Lida Wash and further south at Bonnie Claire in the Sarcobatus Flat. Both Lida Wash and Bonnie Claire are very recent discoveries pointing to the strong potential of the property region for both lithium claystone and lithium brine discoveries," added Mr. Marvin.

Noted Mr. Ireton, Victory President, "Victory's exploration team has advanced the Smokey Lithium property to a high confidence scenario where it sees the potential to drill through mineralized Weepah sediments and down into mineralized Esmeralda Formation sediments. The drill targets discussed in the news release on 14 December 20222 are targeted at that geologic setting with goal of significantly expanding the known lithium mineralization on the property. We are excited to proceed and establish timelines pending the drill permit amendment process underway."

Best Regards,

Mr. Mark Ireton

President, Victory Battery Metals Corp.

Donald Théberge, P.Eng., M.B.A., an independent qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this news release in relation to the Stingray properties, James Bay Lithium District, on behalf of the Company.

The technical information contained in this news release related to Smokey Lithium Nevada has been reviewed and approved by Bob Marvin (PGeo), who is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

1 https://patriotbatterymetals.com/patriot-extends-strike-length-of-cv5-pegmatite-by-400-m-in-first-series-of-holes-from-its-2023-drill- campaign-corvette-property-quebec-canada/

2 https://www.victorybatterymetals.com/victory_finalizes_prime_locations_for_drill_holes_on_its_smokey_lithium_nevada_property

About Victory Battery Metals Corp.

VICTORY BATTERY METALS CORP. (CSE:VR) is a publicly traded diversified investment corporation with mineral interests in North America. The company is also actively seeking other exploration opportunities.

