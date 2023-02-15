Represents the culmination of the biggest trends, stories, and insights from the live streaming and gaming industry in 2022

Live streaming continues to evolve, meaningful expansion into non-gaming content categories as a go to source for entertainment

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2023 / Engine Gaming and Media, Inc.'s (GAME) ("Engine" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:GAME)( TSXV:GAME, Financial), video gaming and esports live streaming analytics company, Stream Hatchet, announced today it has published its Video Game Streaming Trends 2022 Yearly Report. This essential read provides an in-depth study on the current state of the global video game live streaming industry over the last year, offering unparalleled insights into the performance of the industry, as well as top performing creators, games, releases and more. Live streaming has become a major outlet for both media companies, IP holders, brands, and individual content creators to create and distribute longform live entertainment programming directly to audiences on platforms such as Amazon's Twitch, YouTube Gaming, and Facebook Gaming. Importantly, these insights highlight the opportunity to tap into an audience increasingly hard to reach for brands.

The report highlights major activity that led to a transformative year for live streaming:

Although perceived as a "gaming" medium, live streaming continued to evolve, experiencing meaningful growth in non-gaming content categories such as Sports, ASMR, Crypto, and Just Chatting, generating over 4.2 billion hours watched, an increase of approximately 6% year-over-year and representing close to 20% of all viewership.

2022 was the year of the Content Creator with 6 of the top 10 peak moments throughout live streaming attributed to individual creators, primarily developing their own IP and events. In addition, 5 of the 6 top creator events were non-gaming activations.

Female content creators saw a significant increase in representation on the Top 1,000 Streamer List across platforms, particularly with YouTube Gaming and Facebook Gaming, where representation increased by approximately 5% for both platforms.

Live streaming across the major platforms reached 29.5B hours watched, up over 6% from peak COVID-19 levels in 2020, yet ~4.5 billion less from peak levels in 2021, predominantly driven by declines on Facebook Gaming.

The top 10 most popular games, creator networks, and individual streamers, included new entrants as well as some impactful brand partnerships and activations.

"Over the last several years, live streaming has grown substantial, becoming a mainstream entertainment platform. Our report outlines the transformation that has occurred throughout 2022, including the growth in non-gaming content, increase in creator IP, and growth in female creator presence, contributing to the broader success of the industry, which remains ripe for advertisers looking to target the 18-35-year-old demographic," said Eduard Monstserrat, CEO of Stream Hatchet. "Stream Hatchet continues to provide game publishers, agencies, and brands unparalleled analytics and activation tools to help marketers succeed in this space."

The Stream Hatchet team works with a consortium of industry-leading analysts and business leaders to understand and report on key trends related to the impact of live streaming audiences on gaming creators, esports and the broader video games industry. Learn more about the state of the live streaming industry with Stream Hatchet's 2022 Yearly Recap Report.

About Stream Hatchet

Stream Hatchet provides data from the top video game streaming sites via a robust business intelligence platform. Stream Hatchet powers insightful, informed decisions leading to innovation and growth through the aggregation of dynamic, granular data. Stream Hatchet is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Engine Gaming and Media, Inc.

About Engine Gaming and Media, Inc.

Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME)( TSXV:GAME, Financial) provides unparalleled live streaming data and social analytics, influencer relationship management and monetization, and programmatic advertising to support the world's largest video gaming companies, brand marketers, ecommerce companies, media publishers and agencies to drive new streams of revenue. The company's subsidiaries include Stream Hatchet, the global leader in gaming video distribution analytics; Sideqik, a social influencer marketing discovery, analytics, and activation platform; and Frankly Media, a digital publishing platform used to create, distribute, and monetize content across all digital channels. Engine Gaming generates revenue through a combination of software-as-a-service subscription fees, managed services, and programmatic advertising. For more information, please visit www.enginegaming.com.

