AYRO Hosts Live Streaming Event Introducing New Utility Low-Speed Electric Vehicle

30 minutes ago
This is the first live event held featuring the 2023 AYRO Vanish since the vehicle's announcement in 2022.

ROUND ROCK, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2023 / AYRO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) ("AYRO" or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of electric, purpose-built delivery vehicles and solutions for micro distribution, micromobility and last-mile delivery, announces a live streaming event featuring the AYRO Vanish to be held on Monday, February 13, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST / 12:30 PM CST.

"One year ago, the team at AYRO set out to design and build a family of premium low-speed electric vehicles (LSEVs) that reflect our passion for style, engineering, and sustainability," noted AYRO CEO Tom Wittenschlaeger. "The 2023 AYRO Vanish is the first in this family of vehicles, and we are excited to share it with you."

The AYRO Vanish is a utility LSEV that addresses a market between full-sized trucks and small utility and golf carts. Designed with a lightweight aluminum frame to minimize weight and maximize payload capacity, the Vanish also offers highly adaptable bed configurations to support a variety of applications.

During the live event, viewers will hear from AYRO's CEO and members of the Company's engineering and leadership team as they discuss the impetus for creating this innovative LSEV and the technology behind it. Viewers will also have the opportunity to see the 2023 AYRO Vanish pre-production model and a myriad of the vehicle's features.

"We are so excited to be able to share our latest product offering with the market," said Shauna Gernon, marketing communications director at AYRO. "This is the first in a series of events that we will be announcing over the coming months as we bring the 2023 AYRO Vanish to market."

This 30-minute event will be livestreamed from AYRO's headquarters in Round Rock, Texas and available on AYRO's Facebook and YouTube channels. Attendees may RSVP online here to participate. Additionally, for those unable to attend the livestream, it will be recorded and posted to the Company's YouTube channel following the event.

About AYRO
AYRO designs and produces zero emission vehicles and systems that redefine the very nature of sustainability. Our goal is to craft solutions in a way that leaves minimal impact on not only carbon emissions, but the space itself. From tire tread, fuel cells, sound and even discordant visuals, we apply engineering and artistry to every element of our product mix. The AYRO Vanish is the first in this new product roadmap. For more information, visit ayro.com.

img.ashx?id=738472

