Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Atlassian Corporation (“Atlassian” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TEAM) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 3, 2022, Atlassian disclosed that “[b]ased on the macro headwinds,” the Company was “lowering [its] Cloud revenue growth outlook to a range of approximately 40% to 45% year-over-year” for fiscal year 2023. The Company further explained that it had seen a “decrease in the rate of Free instances converting to paid plans” and that it had experienced a “slowing in the rate of paid user growth from existing customers.”

On this news, Atlassian’s stock price fell $50.44, or 29%, to close at $123.73 per share on November 4, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

