UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that FTB+Financial+Services, an advisor team in the firm’s Kenwood, OH office has been named to the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list for 2023, ranking #3 in Ohio. The team was also ranked #76 nationally on the Forbes Top Wealth Management Teams list in the High Net Worth category, published in November 2022.

“The FTB Financial Services team exemplifies the highest standards of professionalism and quality, and I am proud to see them recognized as one of the top three teams in Ohio.” said Jan Wolter, Market Director at UBS Kenwood Office. “Together, they have built lasting relationships with their clients by providing the highest level of expert financial advice and world-class service.”

Lead by Financial Advisor Bill McCarthy, CFP®, FTB Financial Services focuses on providing comprehensive wealth management services for current and former Procter & Gamble families. The 31-person team manages $3 Billion in investable assets for clients, whose net worth ranges from $1M - $100M+.

The inaugural Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams list features 2,800 teams, including 120 in Ohio. The list was compiled by SHOOK Research, which uses quantitative and qualitative data, including interviews, to rank teams.

For the full list and further information, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.forbes.com%2Flists%2Fwealth-management-teams-best-in-state.

Notes to Editors

About UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

About UBS

UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS's strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 30% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 21% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs more than 72,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ubs.com

© UBS 2023. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.

Neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings. Past performance is not an indication of future results. For press use only.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005367/en/