Keysight+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that MISIC+Microelectronics has selected the Keysight+S930705B+Modulation+Distortion solution to enable the fast and accurate active-device modulation distortion characterization of the company’s microwave devices and components.

Demand for higher data throughput and lower latency is pushing device specifications and operational standards toward wideband modulation. However, wideband performance significantly increases noise, which introduces additional test complexity and measurement uncertainty for semiconductor makers such as MISIC.

By employing the Keysight S930705B modulation distortion software running on the N5245B+PNA-X+Microwave+Network+Analyzer, MISIC can make microwave device measurements with extremely low residual error vector magnitude (EVM) to get a complete picture of the device’s performance without test system interference. This is because the S930705B provides nonlinear device under test (DUT) behaviors such as EVM, noise power ratio (NPR), and adjacent channel power ratio (ACPR) under modulated stimulus conditions. As a result, MISIC can achieve excellent signal fidelity and accurate modulated measurements at 5G, 6G, microwave, and millimeter wave frequencies.

Debin Hou, General Manager, MISIC Microelectronics, said: “Keysight gives us a cost-effective test solution that provides us with highly accurate measurements by eliminating system noise and interference. The single test setup allows complete characterization of an amplifier that would have taken two separate test stations or the use of a complex and expensive switching matrix.”

Peng Cao, Vice President and General Manager of Keysight's Wireless Test group, said: “Thanks to Keysight’s modulation distortion solution, MISIC has the right mix of speed and measurement integrity to gain a deeper understanding of its designs and accelerate its research and development workflow. As an integrated solution, it eliminates the need for an entire rack of test of equipment and reduces the cost of device development and validation.”

