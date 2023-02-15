TACOMA, WA / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2023 / Today Greenlink International (OTC PINK:WSHE) issued a shareholder update letter which outlines strategic partnerships, product launches and includes information regarding the companies name change application.

Dear Shareholders,

As we begin a new year and embark on a new era for Suncliff, there is growing excitement and anticipation of what the future holds. In 2023, we have several major milestones and initiatives planned that I'd like to share with you.

First, we are thrilled to announce that we are in the final stages of our rebrand from Greenlink to Suncliff. After nearly two years of research and preparation, this transition marks the beginning of a new journey for our company and signals the wide open possibilities that lie ahead. Additionally, we will soon be changing our ticker symbol to reflect the name change.

Second, we are proud to be launching the highly anticipated CBD Pillow program in partnership with Purecare, it will be shipping nationwide over the next 60 days. This was an extensive project that was three years in the making and required significant coordination and alignment of resources between both organizations. We are confident that this product release will be a success and look forward to ramping up our marketing and publicity efforts in the coming months.

Suncliff CEO, Jake George holding the latest innovation in the CBD market. Purecare™ Softball Lite+ Suncliff™ CBD with Micro Encapsulation

Third, we are pleased to announce that our partners in the Pacific Northwest have been approved to bring THC-infused versions of our Suncliff Terpene Gems and Suncliff Gummy products to market. This is a strategic move for us due to the strict regulatory framework in this region, which means that products cleared for sale here are likely to be viable in other regions. These products are unique to the industry and feature our proprietary experience blends of terpenes and cannabinoids. We believe this will be an immensely successful line as we expand into new markets.

Additionally, we have entered into a partnership with The Hemp Housewife™ and Mamma Needs a Minute™ brand to leverage our experience in production to create a line of terpene infused products. Expanded offerings will include edibles, flower, and vape products under the Mamma Needs a Minute brand. This has allowed us to reach an underappreciated and underserved segment of the industry. I've never witnessed tradeshows that included so many heartfelt hugs, tears, and general excitement. This brand is going to be a major force in the years to come and we are very proud to partner with Kim Flores and her team!

Finally, we continue to work through our multi-year audit in preparation for an up listing later this year. With the covid era behind us, we are excited to resume normal business practices and you can expect an announcement date for our next shareholder meeting in the coming weeks. These efforts will set us up for success in 2023 and beyond, and we thank you for your continued support as we embark on this journey together.

With excitement and anticipation,

Jake George

CEO, Suncliff

About Us

GreenLink, a Colorado corporation based in Washington State, is a public quoted OTC Markets issuer under the ticker symbol "WSHE." The company is a diversified holding company with operating segments in investment, equipment, technology, brands, textiles and real estate that are leased or licensed to legally compliant CBD and cannabis entities.

GreenLink's subsidiary and partner companies possess key competitive strengths and/or leading market positions. Greenlink is committed to becoming a global leader in the hemp and legal cannabis markets. GreenLink will continue to leverage decades of experience in the hemp and cannabis industry to expand existing operations and develop partnerships across a wide range of industries.

Forward Looking Statement

Certain statements that we make may constitute forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated savings, financial results (including expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures), industry or market conditions, demand for and pricing of our products, acquisitions and divestitures, anticipated results of litigation and regulatory developments or general economic conditions. In addition, words such as believes, expects, anticipates, intends, plans, estimates, projects, forecasts, and future or conditional verbs such as will, may, could, should, and would, as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider the risks described in our filings with OTC Markets Group and the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including our most recent Annual Report and subsequent Flings, which are available on Otcmarkets.com. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statement in the event it later turns out to be inaccurate, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Greenlink International, Inc.

Tacoma, Washington

[email protected]

SOURCE: Greenlink International, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/738466/Greenlink-CEO-Jake-George-Shareholder-Update





CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.

Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.

Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying

Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership