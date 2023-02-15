NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2023 / HanesBrands
Photo: HBI Chief Sustainability Officer, Chris Fox
In the latest WWD Voices Podcast, 'Meeting HanesBrands' Sustainability Guru', HBI Chief Sustainability Officer, Chris Fox, talks to WWD's Arthur Zackiewicz about sustainability, partnerships and the company's unique position in the apparel business.
To learn more about HBI's commitments to sustainability, click here.
View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from HanesBrands on 3blmedia.com.
Contact Info:
Spokesperson: HanesBrands
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/hanesbrands
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE: HanesBrands
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/738572/Podcast-WWD-Voices