Podcast: WWD Voices

Photo: HBI Chief Sustainability Officer, Chris Fox

In the latest WWD Voices Podcast, 'Meeting HanesBrands' Sustainability Guru', HBI Chief Sustainability Officer, Chris Fox, talks to WWD's Arthur Zackiewicz about sustainability, partnerships and the company's unique position in the apparel business.

To learn more about HBI's commitments to sustainability, click here.

