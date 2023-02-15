NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2023 / Originally published by Calgary Herald

By Chris Varcoe

The CEO of Canada's largest energy company says countries such as Japan and Germany are knocking on our front door seeking supplies of natural gas.

Will this country answer the call? Are we doing enough to grow the LNG sector?

"It's a TBD," Enbridge CEO Greg Ebel said in an interview Wednesday.

"When our big allies, the Germans and the Japanese, come knocking, we've got to answer that door . . . We recognize we have an obligation to answer the door and, in good Canadian fashion, we need to make sure - we're deciding how to open the door."

Continue reading here

Image courtesy of Calgary Herald: LNG Canada site construction activities are held in Kitimat, B.C., in September 2022. LNG Canada/Handout via REUTERS

