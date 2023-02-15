NEW YORK / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2023 / KPMG and Workiva Inc. ( NYSE:WK, Financial) announced an enhanced alliance to deliver environmental, social, and governance (ESG) focused solutions and services. This increased collaboration expands the KPMG ability to assist organizations in effectively implementing ESG data, process, control, and reporting capabilities, ultimately enhancing trust, mitigating risk, and unlocking new value as companies build a sustainable future.

"We've experienced more momentum for sustainability reporting to meet the same rigors as financial reporting.," said Rob Fisher, ESG Leader, KPMG US, "As a premier implementation partner, we are working with Workiva to help clients go beyond compliance to develop decarbonization strategies that connect data with technology and drive not just reporting but trust."

Workiva and KPMG bring together a suite of competencies to address all facets of ESG reporting while leveraging the power of Workiva's unified platform to simplify and automate ESG disclosures, support auditability, and focus resources on value-added opportunities. In implementing the Workiva platform, KPMG offers a defined and tested implementation approach, delivered by a dedicated team of certified specialists and complemented by a suite of methodologies, tools, and other accelerators.

KPMG and Workiva will discuss the importance of integrated ESG capabilities in the current economy in an upcoming event. The Workiva-KPMG webinar entitled "Hot Topics in Risk and Compliance: ESG and Navigating Economic Headwinds" is at 2:00 p.m. ET, Feb 23, 2023.

"ESG reporting is complex, requiring the ingestion, capture, management, and reporting of financial and non-financial data from many disparate sources. As sustainability disclosure requirements continue to evolve, there is an expectation that ESG disclosures be board-ready and investor grade," said Julie Iskow, president & COO of Workiva. "Workiva's cloud technology is unrivaled. It is the only unified platform for Financial reporting, ESG, and GRC. Working together, KPMG and Workiva will help organizations gain insights, make data-driven decisions and ultimately drive better business outcomes."

KPMG, a premier ESG implementation partner with deep functional risk and compliance experience across all industries, will leverage Workiva's powerful, cloud-based, connected platform, which will enable collaboration and integration into existing workstreams to simplify increasingly complex ESG reporting. As global sustainability disclosure requirements continue to evolve, there is an expectation that all ESG disclosures are of ‘investor grade' - based on complete, accurate and consistent data. Effective use of integrated technology solutions, guided by professionals with deep experience in ESG strategy and control processes, can help companies develop more efficient and effective ESG reporting.

About KPMG LLP

KPMG LLP is the U.S. firm of the KPMG global organization of independent professional services firms providing audit, tax, and advisory services. The KPMG global organization operates in 143 countries and territories and has more than 265,000 people working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients.

KPMG is widely recognized for being a great place to work and build a career. Our people share a sense of purpose in the work we do, and a strong commitment to community service, inclusion and diversity and eradicating childhood illiteracy. Learn more at www.kpmg.com/us.

About Workiva Inc

Workiva Inc. ( NYSE:WK, Financial) is on a mission to power transparent reporting for a better world. We build and deliver the world's leading regulatory, financial, and ESG reporting solutions to meet stakeholder demands for action, transparency, and disclosure of financial and non-financial data. Our cloud-based platform simplifies the most complex reporting and disclosure challenges by streamlining processes, connecting data and teams, and ensuring consistency. Learn more at workiva.com.

