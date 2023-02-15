FOX News Books, FOX News Media’s publishing imprint, will release its sixth title on March 28th, “The Love Stories of the Bible Speak,” by FOX News Sunday anchor Shannon Bream. The book follows “The Women of the Bible Speak” (March 2021) and “The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak” (March 2022), both of which topped The New York Times bestseller lists and shattered sales records for a religious title in a year.

In commenting on the announcement, Bream remarked, “There are so many inspirational and informative stories from the Bible that are relatable today and I am beyond grateful for the opportunity to share these meaningful works with our readers. The past two books explored the strength of women, and now I am thrilled to share this new volume where we focus on relationships, redefining the way we look at love, loss and hardships.”

The third installment of Bream’s bestselling biblical franchise, “The Love Stories of the Bible Speak,” will reveal new dimensions of the golden rule of Christianity: to love God and your neighbor. From Adam and Eve’s “flesh of my flesh” to the deep friendship of David and Jonathan to the eternal love of God, Bream examines the meaningful relationships spanning the good, bad and ugly of Biblical romances, friendships and families.

Since 2022, Bream has served as the anchor of FOX’s FOX News Sunday which airs on FOX Network with encore presentations on FOX News Channel. With Bream at the helm, the program has grown the timeslot by 12% in total viewers and 29% in both the 25-54 and 18-49 demographics within the last year. Additionally, she serves as the network’s chief legal correspondent. Previously, she anchored FOX News @ Night (12-1 AM/ET), FNC’s nightly newscast. A founding author of FOX News Books, Bream’s debut titles “The Women of the Bible Speak” and “The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak,” continue to deliver strong sales, with nearly one million copies sold, collectively. Notably, “The Women of the Bible Speak” was the 13th top bestseller of the year, according to NPD BookScan™.

Since the installment of FOX News Books, the publishing imprint has sold over 1.5 million copies, with each title placing on the national bestseller list. The imprint launched in November 2020 with Pete Hegseth’s “Modern Warriors: Real Stories from Real Heroes,” and also featured “All American Christmas” (November 2021) by Rachel Campos-Duffy and Sean Duffy, as well as the recent national bestseller “Faith Still Move Mountains” (November 2022) by Harris Faulkner. Notably, Faulkner’s title sold over 292,000 copies since its November debut and has remained on The New York Times bestseller list in the ten weeks after it was published.

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the free ad-supported television service FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for more than 21 consecutive years, while FBN ranks among the top business channels on cable. Owned by Fox Corporation, FOX News Media reaches nearly 200 million people each month.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005683/en/