SPRUCEGROVE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 35 stocks valued at a total of $1.81Bil. The top holdings were SSNHZ(17.04%), CPA(14.86%), and ABEV(14.09%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SPRUCEGROVE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, SPRUCEGROVE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD bought 524,040 shares of NAS:RYAAY for a total holding of 3,102,874. The trade had a 2.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $71.

On 02/08/2023, Ryanair Holdings PLC traded for a price of $97.56 per share and a market cap of $22.22Bil. The stock has returned -19.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ryanair Holdings PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-book ratio of 2.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.61 and a price-sales ratio of 1.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, SPRUCEGROVE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD bought 10,028,424 shares of NYSE:BBD for a total holding of 83,527,415. The trade had a 1.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $3.24.

On 02/08/2023, Bank Bradesco SA traded for a price of $2.715 per share and a market cap of $28.89Bil. The stock has returned -25.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank Bradesco SA has a price-earnings ratio of 6.02, a price-book ratio of 0.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.81 and a price-sales ratio of 1.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.45, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

SPRUCEGROVE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD reduced their investment in NYSE:ABEV by 5,371,537 shares. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2.91.

On 02/08/2023, Ambev SA traded for a price of $2.495 per share and a market cap of $39.28Bil. The stock has returned -2.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ambev SA has a price-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-book ratio of 2.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 19.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.23 and a price-sales ratio of 2.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

SPRUCEGROVE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD reduced their investment in NYSE:CPA by 162,000 shares. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $78.68000000000001.

On 02/08/2023, Copa Holdings SA traded for a price of $92.25 per share and a market cap of $3.60Bil. The stock has returned 4.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Copa Holdings SA has a price-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-book ratio of 2.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.00 and a price-sales ratio of 1.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

SPRUCEGROVE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD reduced their investment in NYSE:XOM by 93,800 shares. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.14.

On 02/08/2023, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $114.3 per share and a market cap of $462.68Bil. The stock has returned 46.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-book ratio of 2.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.69 and a price-sales ratio of 1.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

