Wesleyan Assurance Society recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 101 stocks valued at a total of $814.00Mil. The top holdings were FERG(8.34%), MSFT(6.96%), and AAPL(4.22%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Wesleyan Assurance Society’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 540,754 shares in NYSE:FERG, giving the stock a 8.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $116.43 during the quarter.

On 02/08/2023, Ferguson PLC traded for a price of $144.555 per share and a market cap of $29.85Bil. The stock has returned -2.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ferguson PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-book ratio of 5.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.71 and a price-sales ratio of 1.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.28, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Wesleyan Assurance Society bought 31,500 shares of NAS:GOOGL for a total holding of 229,000. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.03.

On 02/08/2023, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $99.48999999999999 per share and a market cap of $1,170.25Bil. The stock has returned -28.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-book ratio of 5.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.84 and a price-sales ratio of 4.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Wesleyan Assurance Society bought 6,700 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 236,150. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $239.99.

On 02/08/2023, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $270.07 per share and a market cap of $2,017.11Bil. The stock has returned -10.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 30.01, a price-book ratio of 10.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.81 and a price-sales ratio of 9.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Wesleyan Assurance Society bought 13,700 shares of NYSE:DIS for a total holding of 200,398. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.65000000000001.

On 02/08/2023, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $111.1899 per share and a market cap of $201.60Bil. The stock has returned -22.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 64.65, a price-book ratio of 2.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.35 and a price-sales ratio of 2.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Wesleyan Assurance Society reduced their investment in NYSE:HD by 3,500 shares. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $304.63.

On 02/08/2023, The Home Depot Inc traded for a price of $321.03 per share and a market cap of $322.43Bil. The stock has returned -9.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Home Depot Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-book ratio of 252.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.98 and a price-sales ratio of 2.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

