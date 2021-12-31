PR Newswire
KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 8, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, of $4.7 million or $0.63 per share. This compares to net income of $4.5 million or $0.61 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and compares to net income of $8.6 million or $1.16 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.
NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB"). Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area. NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages nationwide with the safety and security of a Federal institution. For more information, visit nasb.com.
NASB Financial, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
12/31/22
9/30/22
12/31/21
EARNINGS DATA:
Net interest income
$
22,436
23,964
22,348
Provision for loan losses
--
750
--
Non-interest income
4,264
6,420
22,339
Non-interest expense
20,477
23,912
33,345
Income tax expense
1,531
1,197
2,720
Net income
$
4,692
4,525
8,622
FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:
Total assets
$
2,520,202
2,644,364
2,186,808
Total loans held for sale
77,864
129,281
360,836
Total loans held for investment and
mortgage-backed securities, net
2,132,757
2,033,849
1,381,376
Customer and brokered deposit
accounts
1,633,934
1,496,041
1,348,531
Stockholders' equity
378,445
378,878
394,943
FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:
Book value per share
$
51.03
51.15
53.29
Earnings (loss) per share
0.63
0.61
1.16
Cash dividends paid per share
0.85
0.85
0.75
Return on assets (annualized net income
divided by total average assets)
0.73 %
0.71 %
1.52 %
Return on equity (annualized net income
divided by average stockholders' equity)
4.96 %
4.71 %
8.75 %
Weighted average shares outstanding
7,412,785
7,407,279
7,408,720
