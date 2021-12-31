NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

PR Newswire

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 8, 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, of $4.7 million or $0.63 per share. This compares to net income of $4.5 million or $0.61 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and compares to net income of $8.6 million or $1.16 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB"). Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area. NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages nationwide with the safety and security of a Federal institution. For more information, visit nasb.com.

(Financial Highlights Schedule Attached)

NASB Financial, Inc.


Financial Highlights


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)














Three Months Ended






12/31/22

9/30/22

12/31/21


EARNINGS DATA:








Net interest income


$

22,436

23,964

22,348



Provision for loan losses



--

750

--



Non-interest income



4,264

6,420

22,339



Non-interest expense



20,477

23,912

33,345



Income tax expense



1,531

1,197

2,720



Net income


$

4,692

4,525

8,622










FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:








Total assets


$

2,520,202

2,644,364

2,186,808



Total loans held for sale

77,864

129,281

360,836



Total loans held for investment and

mortgage-backed securities, net

2,132,757

2,033,849

1,381,376



Customer and brokered deposit

accounts



1,633,934

1,496,041

1,348,531



Stockholders' equity



378,445

378,878

394,943










FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:



Book value per share


$

51.03

51.15

53.29



Earnings (loss) per share



0.63

0.61

1.16



Cash dividends paid per share



0.85

0.85

0.75











Return on assets (annualized net income

divided by total average assets)



0.73 %

0.71 %

1.52 %



Return on equity (annualized net income

divided by average stockholders' equity)



4.96 %

4.71 %

8.75 %











Weighted average shares outstanding



7,412,785

7,407,279

7,408,720


SOURCE NASB Financial, Inc.

