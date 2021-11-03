PR Newswire

Valentine's Day made fun and delicious with limited time special for dine-in, takeout, and delivery at select locations beginning February 13th

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings, owned by BurgerFi International, Inc. (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW) ("BFI" or the "Company"), which also owns leading fast-casual brand BurgerFi, invites you and yours to show the love to those who matter with a curated "amore"-themed menu featuring a heart-shaped pizza and two mini bottles of prosecco rosé for $35. Add an espresso martini to start the night and end the feast on a sweet note with the restaurant's cream-filled cannolis.

"Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings started as a small pizzeria with authentic recipes and fresh ingredients that our diners have grown to love," says Ophir Sternberg, Executive Chairman at BurgerFi International Inc. "Today, our 60 restaurants continue to use these same ingredients and warmly welcome our guests with traditional Italian hospitality."

"Whether it's Galentine's or Valentine's Day, share the amore with one of Anthony's heart-shaped pizzas," says Cindy Syracuse, Chief Marketing Officer at BurgerFi International Inc. "Anthony's is the perfect restaurant to sweeten the occasion with Prosecco rosé, an espresso martini, or a cannoli for your one and only."

What better way to say, "I Love You," than with a heart-shaped cheese pizza? Guests can enjoy the company's popular 16-inch cheese pizza and bundle that with two splits of Prosecco rosé for a special $35 offer. Select Anthony's locations also will feature espresso martinis, made with bold Italian coffee and decorated with red, pink and white candy sprinkles along the rim. Crunchy and sweet mini cannolis and melt-in-your-mouth, creamy cheesecake also get a new look, as the company added candy sprinkles to both, commemorating a night of culinary cravings.

This limited-time offer begins on February 13th and runs through Valentine's Day, February 14th, and is available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery. Some items may not be available for takeout or delivery. Please check with your nearest Anthony's Coal Fire Pizza & Wings location for full details on the Valentine's Day menu. To see the full menu at Anthony's Coal Fire Pizza & Wings or to find a location near you, visit https://acfp.com.

About Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings

Anthony's Coal Fires Pizza & Wings was acquired by BurgerFi International Inc. (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW) ("BFI" or the "Company"), on November 3, 2021 and is a premium pizza and wings brand that operates 60 corporate-owned casual restaurant locations. Known for serving fresh, never frozen and quality ingredients, Anthony's is centered around a 900-degree coal fired oven with menu offerings including "well-done" pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads. Anthony's was named "The Best Pizza Chain in America" by USA Today's Great American Bites and "Top 3 Best Major Pizza Chain" by Mashed in 2021. To learn more about Anthony's, please visit www.acfp.com.

