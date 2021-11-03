Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings Redefines "Amore" with Heart-Shaped Pizzas and Prosecco

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 8, 2023

Valentine's Day made fun and delicious with limited time special for dine-in, takeout, and delivery at select locations beginning February 13th

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings, owned by BurgerFi International, Inc. (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW) ("BFI" or the "Company"), which also owns leading fast-casual brand BurgerFi, invites you and yours to show the love to those who matter with a curated "amore"-themed menu featuring a heart-shaped pizza and two mini bottles of prosecco rosé for $35. Add an espresso martini to start the night and end the feast on a sweet note with the restaurant's cream-filled cannolis.

BurgerFi_International___Valentines_Day_Offer.jpg

"Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings started as a small pizzeria with authentic recipes and fresh ingredients that our diners have grown to love," says Ophir Sternberg, Executive Chairman at BurgerFi International Inc. "Today, our 60 restaurants continue to use these same ingredients and warmly welcome our guests with traditional Italian hospitality."

"Whether it's Galentine's or Valentine's Day, share the amore with one of Anthony's heart-shaped pizzas," says Cindy Syracuse, Chief Marketing Officer at BurgerFi International Inc. "Anthony's is the perfect restaurant to sweeten the occasion with Prosecco rosé, an espresso martini, or a cannoli for your one and only."

What better way to say, "I Love You," than with a heart-shaped cheese pizza? Guests can enjoy the company's popular 16-inch cheese pizza and bundle that with two splits of Prosecco rosé for a special $35 offer. Select Anthony's locations also will feature espresso martinis, made with bold Italian coffee and decorated with red, pink and white candy sprinkles along the rim. Crunchy and sweet mini cannolis and melt-in-your-mouth, creamy cheesecake also get a new look, as the company added candy sprinkles to both, commemorating a night of culinary cravings.

This limited-time offer begins on February 13th and runs through Valentine's Day, February 14th, and is available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery. Some items may not be available for takeout or delivery. Please check with your nearest Anthony's Coal Fire Pizza & Wings location for full details on the Valentine's Day menu. To see the full menu at Anthony's Coal Fire Pizza & Wings or to find a location near you, visit https://acfp.com.

About Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings

Anthony's Coal Fires Pizza & Wings was acquired by BurgerFi International Inc. (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW) ("BFI" or the "Company"), on November 3, 2021 and is a premium pizza and wings brand that operates 60 corporate-owned casual restaurant locations. Known for serving fresh, never frozen and quality ingredients, Anthony's is centered around a 900-degree coal fired oven with menu offerings including "well-done" pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads. Anthony's was named "The Best Pizza Chain in America" by USA Today's Great American Bites and "Top 3 Best Major Pizza Chain" by Mashed in 2021. To learn more about Anthony's, please visit www.acfp.com.

Contact:
[email protected]

BurgerFi_International___Anthonys_Coal_Fired_Pizza_and_Wings_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=FL09464&sd=2023-02-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anthonys-coal-fired-pizza--wings-redefines-amore-with-heart-shaped-pizzas-and-prosecco-301742255.html

SOURCE BurgerFi International

rt.gif?NewsItemId=FL09464&Transmission_Id=202302081315PR_NEWS_USPR_____FL09464&DateId=20230208
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.