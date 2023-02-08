PR Newswire

Inaugural curation features proprietary images capturing some of the most iconic cultural figures of the period including filmmaker Spike Lee and boxer and activist Muhammad Ali .

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (OTCQB: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), the parent company of the OG Collection, Inc. ("OG Collection"), today announced that it has released the first of numerous photo curations available for distribution through Getty Images archival division.

Creatd's team has carefully curated the first swath of images available for distribution and licensing. The inaugural collection includes archival photos of significant cultural figures including filmmaker Spike Lee, boxer and activist Muhammad Ali, renowned sex therapist Dr. Ruth K. Westheimer, as well as publishers Bob Guccione and Kathy Keeton. Also available are never-before-seen photographs behind iconic Penthouse pictorials of Corinne Alphen, Sheila Kennedy, Victoria Lynn Johnson, and Joanne Kandy Latham. These images will join peer archival collections on the platform, together illustrating American popular culture history and making rare snapshots available for new projects and storytelling.

Explore the inaugural collection on Getty Images.

The OG Collection was established upon the belief that the women who made Penthouse have legacies that should be commemorated and explored as much as their contemporaries in other fields, and this is an important first step in sharing their stories. Future projects making their debut in Spring 2023 further strive to meet this vision.

An interactive book created in partnership with innovative Studio 96 Publishing will allow viewers to experience the collection like never before, pairing unpublished images with augmented reality components such as animations and archival videos. The forthcoming publication will also dive deeper into the stories within the collection, telling the untold history behind Bob Guccione's iconic magazines.

The OG Collection brings together a team with advanced knowledge in the archival, Web3, and fine arts spaces, and is actively pursuing additional partnerships to unlock the value of archival collections for all.

Commented Martha Ball, Processing Archivist for the collection, "Having spent many months deeply immersed in this collection of over 200,000 unique works, I am intimately familiar with the value held for creatives, historians, and pop culture lovers alike. We have created a digital asset management system that allows us to continuously mine over 60 years of content and apply it to the development of future IP. This first release of licensable photos captures some of our rarest assets–photos that help us better understand 20th-century history and the figures whose impact still reverberates today. Through this and other upcoming deals leveraging the collection, we invite audiences worldwide to explore the stories alongside us."

Commented Jeremy Frommer, CEO and Chairman of Creatd, "This marks only one of the numerous ways in which we are utilizing this asset to generate long-term value for our shareholders. Our intention is to complete the distribution of a special dividend to shareholders of record upon the planned spin-off of OGCL, expected to occur by the end of the first quarter. This distribution agreement validates the tremendous value to be unlocked within this asset and we have the right approach in place to do just that."

